Truist Point Hosting Fireworks Shows July 3-4 Following Rockers Games
Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host the two largest fireworks shows in Truist Point history on July 3-4 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary. Both games will start at 6:35 p.m. and tickets are available now at the High Point Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each day and fans will be treated to a special performance by the 208th U.S. Army band on July 4.
Following the Rockers games with the Lexington Legends on both July 3 and July 4, fans will be entertained by extended fireworks shows that they can watch from the field at Truist Point.
A regular feature of the Rockers' July 4 celebration, fans have flocked to Truist Point, filling every available seat with over 4,000 in attendance in each of the past two seasons.
Tickets for both Rockers contests start at $12 for bleacher seats but fans can take advantage of a special ticket offer of four standard box seat tickets for just $40 by purchasing through the website at HighPointRockers.com. Use the promo code PLAYBALL for the discount.
Home plate box seats are available for $20 and infield box seats at $15. Catalyst Club seats are still available at $55.
The Rockers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 30 as they host the Charleston Dirty Birds for three games before the Legends come to town starting July 3 and running through Sunday, July 5.
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