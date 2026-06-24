Truist Point Hosting Fireworks Shows July 3-4 Following Rockers Games

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host the two largest fireworks shows in Truist Point history on July 3-4 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary. Both games will start at 6:35 p.m. and tickets are available now at the High Point Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each day and fans will be treated to a special performance by the 208th U.S. Army band on July 4.

Following the Rockers games with the Lexington Legends on both July 3 and July 4, fans will be entertained by extended fireworks shows that they can watch from the field at Truist Point.

A regular feature of the Rockers' July 4 celebration, fans have flocked to Truist Point, filling every available seat with over 4,000 in attendance in each of the past two seasons.

Tickets for both Rockers contests start at $12 for bleacher seats but fans can take advantage of a special ticket offer of four standard box seat tickets for just $40 by purchasing through the website at HighPointRockers.com. Use the promo code PLAYBALL for the discount.

Home plate box seats are available for $20 and infield box seats at $15. Catalyst Club seats are still available at $55.

The Rockers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 30 as they host the Charleston Dirty Birds for three games before the Legends come to town starting July 3 and running through Sunday, July 5.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.