USA Soccer Watch Party Thursday, June 25th

Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Park are hosting a USA Soccer Watch party on Thursday, June 25th! This watch party is presented by The Restaurant Store.

This night will feature soccer games at 4 PM, 7 PM and the US game at 10 PM. All of the soccer viewing will take place in the back parking lot.

The Stormers game begins at 6:45 PM with gates opening at 5:45 PM. Everyone in attendance will have access to both the watch party in the parking lot and inside the stadium for the Stormers game.

This event is entirely FREE and is a family friendly event!

Food and Beverage will be available for purchase inside and outside the stadium.







Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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