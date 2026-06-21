Not A No-Hitter, But Bauer Beats Stormers

Published on June 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Nathan Martorella launched a second inning home run, crushing any hopes of a second Trevor Bauer no-hitter against Lancaster, but it wasn't enough as Bauer fanned 10 in five innings, beating Lancaster, 7-2.

Lancaster remained in second, two games behind Hagerstown while Long Island is now only three back, if Charleston should hold on to defeat the Flying Boxcars.

Bauer (5-1), the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, yielded only one more hit, a single by David Smith in the fifth, in his return to action after a five-week layoff. He did not walk a batter and chalked up six called third strikes.

Long Island countered the Martorella home run with one of its own as Aaron Takacs took Matt Swarmer (0-2) over the boards to the opposite field, tying the game at 1-1 in the second inning.

The Ducks took the lead to stay in the fourth as Marcus Chiu yanked a double into the left field corner and scored on Takacs' base hit through the right side.

Swarmer nearly danced out of trouble in the fifth as a double play followed consecutive leadoff walks, but Jacob Robson dropped a perfect bunt down the third base line for an RBI single and a 3-1 lead.

Long Island added two more in the sixth and single runs in the seventh and eighth to pull away. Jalen Battles singled home a tally for the Stormers in the seventh.

Lancaster heads home to entertain Gastonia for six games beginning on Tuesday while Long Island goes to Staten Island and Hagerstown heads to Lexington for the week. Fans may tune into the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV and Blue Ridge Cable, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Jake Thompson beat out an infield single in the seventh to extend his on base streak to a 33rd game...There were 25 strikeouts in the game, 13 of which were looking...Battles finished the series with eight hits...Smith has hit safely in 12 of 13.







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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