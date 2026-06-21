Bauer Victorious on a Father's Day in Central Islip

Published on June 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster jumped out in front 1-0 in the top half of the second inning by way of a leadoff solo home run to right field by Nate Martorella against Long Island starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. The Ducks tied the game at one in the bottom of the frame courtesy of a two-out solo tater to the opposite-field in left center off the bat of Aaron Takacs versus Stormers starter Matt Swarmer. Takacs gave the Flock a 2-1 lead in the fourth with a run-scoring base hit, and the home team added a run in the fifth for a 3-1 cushion on Jacob Robson's RBI bunt single.

Long Island tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth for a 5-1 cushion as Alsander Womack plated Jorge Bonifacio with a base knock and later in the inning Takacs hustled down the line from third base on a dropped third strike passed ball. The Stormers cut the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh on a Jalen Battles run-scoring single, but the Flock went ahead 6-2 in the bottom of the inning on a Marcus Chiu RBI fielder's choice and closed the scoring out in the eighth thanks to a Wilmer Difo sacrifice fly.

Bauer (5-1) was the winning pitcher as the right-hander returned from the injured list and fired five innings of one-run baseball on two hits and 10 strikeouts. Swarmer (0-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits in five and one-third innings on the mound, walking two and striking out five.

Robson had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Takacs tallied two hits, two RBI's, a pair of runs scored and a walk, while Womack had three hits, an RBI and a run scored.

The Ducks hit the road on Wednesday to begin a six-game series with the Staten Island FerryHawks, starting with a single-admission doubleheader, as each contest is slated for seven innings of play. First pitch in game number one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, with the nightcap taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening contest. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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