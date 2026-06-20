Jacobson Dazzles In Spot Start

Published on June 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tanner Jacobson tossed five shutout innings in a spot start Friday evening as the Long Island Ducks captured a 5-3 win over the Lancaster Stormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

It was Long Island's third win in the first four games of the series.

Jacobson (1-2) allowed only two hits, consecutive singles to Joseph Carpenter and Joe DeLuca in the second inning, while walking two and striking out six. Only Carpenter reached second base in the Pittsburgh native's five innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Ducks built a 5-0 lead off Noah Bremer (4-3). A double to deep left by Jorge Bonifacio and Wilmer Difo's looping single to center produced the first run in the third inning.

Two more scored in the home fourth. Anthony Garcia ripped a double down the third base line and scored on Marcus Chiu's one-out single to left center. Chiu took second on the throw home and scored when Alsander Womack blooped a double down the right field line.

Garcia and Ronaldo Hernandez struck carbon copy homers to right center to start the sixth for the 5-0 edge.

The Stormers surged back against the second Long Island reliever, Sal Romano, in the seventh. Carpenter launched a double to right, just out of Bonifacio's reach to open the inning. DeLuca lined a double into the left field corner to produce the first run. David Smith then doubled to deep left center, stole third and came home on a grounder by Troy Schreffler to bring the Stormers within two.

They never brought the tying run to the plate. Romano, Bryan Shaw, and Ramon Santos combined to retire the final nine Lancaster hitters, with Santos earning his seventh save.

Luke Albright (5-4) is scheduled to make the start for the Stormers on Saturday against Nolan Clenney (3-3). Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Jake Thompson drew a walk in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to a 31st game, but his hitting streak ended at 17...Carpenter has eight hits in 17 at bats in the series...He now has 88 doubles as a Stormer, four behind Trayvon Robinson for fourth on the Stormers career list...Bremer struck out six, pushing his career total to 316, nine behind Ross Peeples for third.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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