Palmegiani and Senzel Homer, But Legends Fall to Hagerstown 6-5

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Damiano Palmegiani and Nick Senzel each hit two-run home runs as the Lexington Legends mounted a late comeback effort Wednesday afternoon, but the Flying Boxcars held on for a 6-5 victory at Legends Field.

Hagerstown broke through in the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits, including a solo home run by Robert Brooks and a three-run double from Alex Isola to take an early 5-0 lead.

The Legends answered in the third inning when Senzel launched a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, bringing home Damiano Palmegiani and trimming the deficit to 5-2.

After Hagerstown added an insurance run in the seventh inning, Lexington responded in the bottom half of the frame. Palmegiani crushed a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, scoring Gabe Howell and cutting the Flying Boxcars' lead to 6-5.

Palmegiani finished with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Senzel collected two hits and two RBIs. Andy Atwood added an RBI, and Curtis Terry, Tres Gonzales, Howell, and Atwood each recorded hits for Lexington.

Nic Laio suffered the loss despite striking out eight batters over six innings of work. Jalen Worthley, John Armstrong, and Carson Lambert combined to allow just one run over the final three innings.

Aaron Leasher earned the victory for Hagerstown after allowing three runs over 5.1 innings. Clay Helvey recorded his seventh save of the season by striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Isola drove in three runs to lead the Flying Boxcars, while Jared Carr and Noah Smith each collected two hits.

The Legends drop to 24-32 on the season.

Lexington will continue its series against the Flying Boxcars on Thursday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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