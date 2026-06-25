Gastonia Slides Past Stormers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Gastonia Ghost Peppers scored four runs on would-be outs on the way to a 6-3 win over the Lancaster Stormers Wednesday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's eighth loss in the last nine games and dropped the Stormers into third place in the North, four games behind Hagerstown with seven remaining in the half.

After Corey Rosier staked the Stormers to a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first, the Ghost Peppers survived a pair of earlier baserunning gaffes to take the lead in the third. Jack Reinheimer reached Brady Tedesco (0-1) for a single through the left side. Nate Scantlin blasted a triple to the gap in left center to drive home Reinheimer. Scantlin later scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Bryson Brigman.

In the fourth, Justin Wylie walked, and Chris Proctor singled him to third, chasing Tedesco. Chandler Seagle picked up one run with a grounder to short, and Proctor slid around a tag from Joe DeLuca on Cole Roederer's fly ball to right field.

Lancaster got two runs back in the seventh to cut the lead to one. DeLuca walked, and Michael Snyder singled off the glove of Brigman, allowing runners to reach second and third. Reinheimer sailed a throw on Jalen Battles' grounder to short, allowing both runs to score. Lancaster's next three batters all struck out against two-way player Eddie Leon.

The Ghost Peppers scored an insurance run in the eighth without a ball leaving the infield. Grant Lavigne led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Justin Wylie hit a grounder to short, but Lavigne avoided the tag on Battles' throw to third. Proctor hit a grounder to first baseman Nathan Martorella, who double clutched, then DeLuca dropped the throw to the plate for a 5-3 lead.

Three straight hits in the ninth built the final lead.

Ryan Williamson (1-0) threw 2 2/3 innings of relief for the lead. Nate Peden retired the side in order to earn his first save.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (4-3) to the mound on Thursday evening against lefty Ethan Lindow (5-1). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 and HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: DeLuca has hit safely in seven of eight...David Smith lost a six-game streak...Rosier also had a double...Jason Bollman, Saturday's starter, faced the final three batters of the fourth inning...Lancaster used a season-high seven pitchers.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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