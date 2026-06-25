Ducks Sweep a Pair in Staten Island

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single-admission doubleheader from the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday evening at SIUH Community Park, taking game one 17-1 and game two 3-2.

The Ducks jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead in game one against FerryHawks starter Eric Ezersky on a two-run single to left-center field by Marcus Chiu, a two-run double down the left field line by Aaron Takacs and an RBI single through the right side by Kole Kaler. Five more runs came home in the second for the Flock, highlighted by Chiu's RBI single to left, a bases loaded walk by Alsander Womack and a two-run double to right for Kaler.

Chiu drove in his fourth run of the game with an RBI double to center in the third, making it 11-0 Ducks. Three innings later, Wilmer Difo launched a solo home run down the line in right, pushing the lead to 12. Staten Island got on the scoreboard in the sixth on Blake Rutherford's solo homer to right off Ducks starter Harrison Francis. However, Long Island countered with five more runs in the seventh on Kaler's two-run double to right and Difo's three-run homer to right-center.

Francis (7-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out nine batters. Ezersky (2-6) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on four hits and four walks in one inning with one strikeout. Ryan Langford pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the win.

Long Island opened the scoring in the third inning of game two when Gavin Collins launched a two-out solo home run down the left field line off FerryHawks starter Juan Fernandez. Staten Island tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Gary Mattis led off the inning with a solo homer to left off Ducks starter Ryan Cardona.

It stayed that way until the sixth when the Ducks jumped in front 3-1 on Chiu's RBI single to left and Womack's sac fly to right. An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Osvaldo Abreu in the bottom of the frame closed the gap to one.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Cardona pitched three innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two. Fernandez threw five innings of one-run ball, giving up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Rafael Kelly (1-0) picked up the win by retiring the side in order in the fifth inning. Brandon Haston (0-6) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on a pair of hits in three batters faced along with a strikeout. Ramon Santos struck out all five batters in relief for his Atlantic League leading ninth save of the season.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Julian Minaya (3-0, 4.80) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Charlie Adamson (0-1, 10.79).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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