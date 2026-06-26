Ferryhawks Top Ducks in Homer-Filled Ballgame

Published on June 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs(Long Island Ducks)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 11-4 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at SIUH Community Park.

Long Island was led at the plate by Alsander Womack, who had a pair of hits, a walk and a run scored. Aaron Takacs added a 439-foot solo homer in the fifth inning to right-center field, his third longball of the season. Marcus Chiu chipped in with a 392-foot two-run home run to center field in the ninth.

Staten Island's offense was led by Brandon Wagner, who had a pair of extra-base hits, four RBIs and two runs. Nick Decker added three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Josh Palacios finished with two hits, an RBI, three runs and a walk.

FerryHawks starter Charlie Adamson (1-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three. Ducks starter Julian Minaya (3-1) took the loss, conceding 10 runs on nine hits and two walks in one and one-third innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (4-3, 4.13) gets the start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks pitcher to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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