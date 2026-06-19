Stormers Outlast Long Island In Slugfest

Published on June 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster belted three consecutive home runs to start a seven-run fifth inning on Thursday evening, ultimately defeating the Long Island Ducks, 15-10, in the third game of a six-game series.

With the win, the Stormers sealed their first winning first half in eight year and remained within one game of Hagerstown in the hotly contested North Division race.

The Stormers entered the fifth inning, trailing, 7-3. Scott Kelly opened the salvo with a homer to left, only the ninth of his Atlantic League career and first in four years. Newcomer Corey Rozier then took starter Michael Dominguez over the boards in right, and Jake Thompson, playing his first game in 2 1/2 weeks launched a drive to dead center.

Dominguez was removed for reliever Jacob Asa, who never got an out. The right-hander walked Nathan Martorella and Joseph Carpenter and yielded an RBI single to Joe DeLuca. Michael Chiu fumbled a bunt by David Smith, loading the bags. Jalen Battles put the Stormers in the lead with a two-run double flared down the right field line.

Kristian Scott took over and retired three straight hitters but uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Smith to scamper home with the seventh run of the inning.

Lancaster scored twice more in the sixth on unearned runs for a 12-7 lead. Long Island responded with three in the bottom of the inning, two on a triple by Aaron Takacs, to cut the lead to 12-10, but Phil Diehl took over for Ronnie Voacolo and shut down the Ducks offense.

Diehl would go on to face eight batters in 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Gerson Moreno worked a scoreless ninth after Troy Schreffler and Corey Rozier delivered RBI singles in the top of the inning.

Joseph Carpenter keyed a two-run Lancaster first with a triple to deep right center. Chiu slugged a grand slam in the bottom of the inning.

West Chester U. ace Kyle Lazer (1-0) picked up the win in his professional debut after allowing three runs in two innings.

Noah Bremer (4-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Friday night against right-hander Tanner Jacobson (0-2). Fans may tune into the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster last hit three homers in a row in 2021...The trio was LeDarious Clark, Kelly Dugan and Blake Allemand...The Stormers set season highs with seven stolen bases (four in the ninth) and a three-hour, 51-minute game...Thompson extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 30...Rozier paced the club with three RBI...Diehl has thrown scoreless baseball in 15 of his last 16 appearances...This was his longest outing of the season.







Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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