Laio Earns 20th Franchise Victory as Legends Defeat High Point 7-1

Published on June 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Nic Laio became just the sixth pitcher in Lexington Legends franchise history to reach 20 career victories Thursday night, helping lead the Legends to a 7-1 win over the High Point Rockers at Truist Point.

With the victory, Laio moved into a tie for fifth place on the Legends' all-time wins list. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Legends broke through in the sixth inning after five scoreless frames. Jerry Huntzinger drew a leadoff walk before Dylan Rock launched a two-run home run to left field, his seventh homer of the season, giving Lexington a 2-0 lead.

Lexington added three more runs in the seventh inning. Xane Washington singled and Huntzinger worked another walk before Damiano Palmegiani crushed a three-run homer to left-center field, extending the advantage to 5-0.

The Legends put the game away in the ninth inning when Gabe Howell connected on a two-run home run, scoring Huntzinger and pushing the lead to 7-0.

Palmegiani paced the offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Rock finished 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, double, two RBIs, and a run scored, while Washington added two hits and Howell drove in two runs.

Laio navigated traffic throughout his outing, stranding multiple runners and helping hold the Rockers scoreless through the first 5.2 innings. His 20th career victory with Lexington ties him for fifth-most in franchise history.

Jalen Worthley followed Laio with 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out three. Carson Lambert worked a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

High Point's lone run came in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Ethan Skender. The Rockers stranded 11 runners on base and managed just five hits in the loss.

Yuhi Sako suffered the loss for High Point after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Alec Barger surrendered three runs in the seventh inning, while Matt Colucci allowed two runs over the final two frames.

The Legends improved to 22-29 on the season.

The Legends continue their six-game road trip Friday night with game four of the series against the Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.







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