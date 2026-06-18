Revs Put on Power Show But Allow Record Numbers in Loss to Crabs

Published on June 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Devonte Brown belted a pair of home runs and Mike Rosario added a grand slam, but the York Revolution allowed a franchise record for runs in a game, losing to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 24-12 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

Southern Maryland seized control of the game right away with a six-run first as their first seven batters all reached. Viandel Pena opened the scoring with a base hit. Taylor Darden's bases loaded walk forced in a run, and Ezequiel Pagan added a run-scoring knock off the Arch Nemesis. Danny Bautista Jr provided the big hit with a three-run double down the third base line as starter Matt Mikulski (1-1) was lifted after two thirds of an inning, one start after spinning five no-hit frames in a win last Friday night.

Brown crushed a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the second, slicing the deficit in half.

Revs reliever Scott Borgmann handled 2.1 scoreless innings but ran into his own big inning in the fourth. Pena's groundout brought home the first run, Phillip Sikes blooped a run across with a base hit, and Darden launched a two-run homer to left center. Four consecutive singles produced two more before Borgmann was lifted. Brody Fahr picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice with one more run crossing on a throwing error, and the biggest inning allowed by the Revs this season turned it into a 14-3 debacle.

Ben Blackwell obliterated a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the fourth, and two batters later, Brown nailed his second of the night on a drive down the left field line to make it 14-5.

Carlos Rojas capped a two-out rally for Southern Maryland with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Brian Rey answered for the Revs with a sac fly to right as it was a 15-6 game after five.

Alejandro De Aza turned on a two-run homer to right in the top of the seventh, and the Blue Crabs pieced together one more enormous inning with seven runs in the eighth, scoring on a bases loaded walk to Darden, an error, a fielder's choice, and a Rojas grand slam to left center.

Cole Griffith ripped an RBI single to center in the bottom of the eighth, and the Revs went down swinging with five runs in the ninth. Rey tattooed a solo homer to left center, and after singles by Jacob Teter and Jackson Ross, and a walk to Blackwell, Rosario blasted a grand slam to right center to close the scoring in the wild affair.

York falls to 28-22 as Southern Maryland evens the series, improving to a league-best 34-16.

Notes: York's second seven-game home winning streak of the season is halted as the Revs fall to 18-8 at home. The 36 combined runs establish a club record for highest scoring game in Revs history, ahead of a combined 34 runs in a 22-12 loss to High Point on July 17, 2025. The Revs tied a season-high for homers in a game with five for the third time including the second time in the past three games. York leads the league with 78 home runs including 43 in the last 20 games. Brown's multi-homer game is the third of his pro career and first since 2023 with Double-A New Hampshire. With four RBI, Brown has six RBI in the first two games of the series. The Revs now have nine multi-homer performances by individual players this season including seven in the last 11 games. Rosario's grand slam is the Revs' fifth of the year as five different players have accounted for one. Tomo Otosaka stole third base in the fifth inning, the 63rd steal of his Revs career, moving past Trey Martin for eighth in franchise history. Rey now has a 24-game on-base streak and Ross has a 27-gamer. Griffith has hit safely in each of his first four career starts. Borgmann had allowed just one earned run in 14.0 innings to begin his pro career before the big fourth inning. Aaron Holiday struck out the side in order in the sixth as three of his first four outings have been scoreless. Catcher Austin Bates retired the side in order in the ninth in his first career pitching appearance. The 24 runs allowed are the most in Revs history, surpassing a 23-7 loss at Lancaster on April 29, 2022. It is just the third time the Revs have ever allowed 20 runs in a game and first time since last season. It is the highest run total by a team in an Atlantic League game this season, surpassing York's 22 runs scored on April 22 vs Lancaster. It is the second time Southern Maryland has plated 20 in a game this year.

Next: The Revs return to the field Friday at 6:30 p.m. when RHP Nick Regalado (2-1, 6.85) faces righty Connor Overton (4-3, 5.91). Promos include Juneteenth Celebration, Hersheypark Youth Ticket Giveaway (first 1,000 kids 12 and under), Girl Scout Sleepover, and Holy Hound Coupon Exit Giveaway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

Revs Put on Power Show But Allow Record Numbers in Loss to Crabs - York Revolution

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