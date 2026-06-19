Lancaster Storms Back to Top Long Island

Published on June 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 15-10 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI triple by Joseph Carpenter and a balk by Ducks starter Michael Dominguez that scored Carpenter. Long Island answered in the bottom of the inning with a 425-foot grand slam to right field by Marcus Chiu off Stormers starter Brady Tedesco. Troy Schreffler's RBI single through the right side in the second closed the gap to 4-3. However, the Ducks erupted for three runs in the third on Alsander Womack's RBI double to left, Aaron Takacs' RBI single to left-center and a run-scoring groundout by Chris Roller.

The Stormers jumped in front 10-7 with a seven-run fifth inning, highlighted by consecutive solo home runs from Scott Kelly, Corey Rosier and Jake Thompson. Two more runs came home on an error in the sixth to make the Ducks deficit five. Long Island closed back to within two in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch that plated Anthony Garcia and a two-run triple to right-center by Takacs. However, Long Island could not complete the comeback.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dominguez lasted four innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. Tedesco pitched just two innings, conceding four runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Kyle Lazer (1-0) got the win despite allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in two innings with two strikeouts. Jacob Asa (2-1) took the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks.

Chiu led the Ducks offense with three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Takacs added three hits, three RBIs and a run, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Trevor Bauer No-Hitter Commemorative Photos, courtesy of David Lerner Associates, Inc. Bauer will be signing autographs for a very limited time in the picnic area beginning at 5:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the chance to meet Trevor. Additionally, longtime New York baseball writer Ken Davidoff, selling and signing copies of his new book "101 Lessons From The Dugout." It will also be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. Right-hander Tanner Jacobson (0-2, 5.21) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (4-2, 5.76).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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