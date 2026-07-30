Revs Rebound to Win Wednesday Night Gem

Published on July 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) The York Revolution bounced right back into the win column with a stellar effort on the mound, knocking off the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park. A four-run rally in the eighth inning was the difference as the Revs remain tied for the league's best record (54-32) and improve to 19-4 in the second half, the best start in league history, with a season-high four-game lead for first place.

One night after an ugly loss ended their record 10-game winning streak, it was rookie southpaw Brendan Yagesh, making just his third career appearance and second start, who set the tone with a dazzling five innings.

Lexington grabbed a quick lead in the first but never scored again. After a game-opening double from Xane Washington and Tres Gonzalez' single, Yagesh induced a double play grounder off the bat of Dylan Rock which produced the game's first run, but helped the lefty settle in as he allowed just one other base hit in his five innings of work.

York tied the game in the second, manufacturing a run. Shed Long Jr. banged a leadoff single high off the Arch Nemesis in left and stole second. Drew Ramirez' fly ball advanced Long Jr. to third base, and that set up Mike Rosario's sac fly on a line drive to deep right, tying the game at 1-1.

A terrific pitchers' duel unfolded as the Revs didn't reach scoring position again until Brian Rey's double in the sixth, as Lexington starter Nic Laio held York to just four hits through seven innings.

Following a four-pitch seventh, Laio (7-5) returned to the mound in the eighth but a leadoff walk to Austin Bates and Tomo Otosaka's bunt single triggered the rally. Nick Dunn drove a towering fly into the wind toward the left field corner where it landed for a tiebreaking two-run double as the Revs took the dramatic late lead. They were far from finished as Jacob Teter nailed an RBI single through a drawn-in infield for his 34th RBI in the month of July, tying a club record for a single month set by David Washington in June 2024. Rosario added a two-out RBI single through the right side to pad the lead to 5-1.

Josh Mollerus fired a dominant 1-2-3 ninth, striking out the final two batters to end it as the Revs combined to hold the Legends to just five hits.

Shane Gray handled scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Gray picked off Gonzalez after a leadoff infield hit in the sixth and received an outfield assist from right fielder Devonte Brown who hosed Curtis Terry attempting to stretch a two-out single before handling a 1-2-3 seventh.

Ryan Shreve (3-1) picked up the win, striking out two while stranding two runners who reached on errors in a scoreless eighth.

Notes: York improves to 5-3 against Lexington, the first place team in the South Division. The Revs have won 11 of 12 and 16 of their last 18 games for the first time in club history. They are 22-4 since June 30 and earn their 21st win in July adding to their club record for a single month. They improve their league-best home record to 31-13 at WellSpan Park. Gray has allowed just two earned runs and five hits in 12.2 innings over his last eight appearances, good for a 1.42 ERA since July 9. He has gone multiple innings in seven of his last nine. Otosaka's bunt hit is his sixth of the season and 24th of his Revs career, fourth-most all-time. Dunn (2-for-4, two doubles) is hitting .397 on an 18-game hitting streak and .408 on a 34-game on-base streak, tops in the league since June 20. The 34-game streak is sixth longest in the league this year and tied for sixth longest in Revs history. He has 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI in his last seven games. Rey's sixth inning double gives him a 19-game hitting streak, one shy of matching his season-best as he owns three of the league's top nine streaks this year. Teter has 30 RBI in his last 14 home games and a league-high 38 RBI in 26 games since June 30. York has held opponents to five hits or fewer 11 times this year, improving to 10-1 in those games. The Revs earn their second win when tied after seven innings and their ninth victory in the final at-bat.

Next: The Revs will host the Legends in the third game of the series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Brandon Peterson (0-1, 5.87) set to face right hander Jimmy Loper (7-5, 5.24). It is Shipley Energy Customer Appreciation presented with PNC Bank and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2026

Revs Rebound to Win Wednesday Night Gem - York Revolution

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