Laio Strikes out 10, Legends Fall, 2-1, in Pitchers' Duel at Hagerstown

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - Despite a dominant outing from right-hander Nic Laio, the Lexington Legends dropped a 2-1 decision to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday night at Meritus Park.

Laio turned in one of his strongest starts of the season, allowing just two runs on four hits over eight innings while striking out 10 batters. The right-hander threw 105 pitches and retired 24 of the 28 batters he faced, but was saddled with the loss as Lexington's offense was limited to just two hits.

Hagerstown scored the game's only runs in the second inning. Cristhian Rodriguez reached on a single and Andy Martin worked a walk before Noah Smith delivered a two-out, two-run double down the line to give the Flying Boxcars a 2-0 advantage.

The Legends cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning when Dylan Rock launched a solo home run to right field, his fourth homer of the season and 13th RBI of the year. The blast accounted for Lexington's lone run of the evening.

Rock and Andy Atwood recorded Lexington's only two hits as Connor Curlis kept the Legends off balance throughout the night. Curlis tossed eight innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10. Cam Pferrer worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

The Legends struck out 11 times and did not advance a runner beyond first base after Rock's fifth-inning homer.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 18-22 on the season.

The Legends continue their six-game road trip on Saturday evening against the Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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