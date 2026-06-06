Martinez, Pen Pitch Lancaster To Third Straight

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Quinton Martinez saw his scoreless innings streak snapped at 21 but still threw seven solid frames on Friday evening, pitching the Lancaster Stormers to a 5-3 win over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at CaroMont Health Park.

It was the third consecutive win for the Stormers who maintained a one-game lead over Hagerstown with Long Island and York trailing by two in the hotly contested North race.

Martinez (5-1) allowed five hits and three runs over his seven frames while walking one and striking out four.

The lefty carried a two-hit shutout and a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Prato and Bryson Brigman opened the inning with consecutive singles through the left side. Martinez bounced back to get Nate Scantlin on a pop up and Justin Wylie to ground into a 6-4 force out.

First baseman Grant Lavigne then rode a pitch out of the yard for a three-run homer, the first runs off Martinez since the second inning on May 19.

Cole Patten yielded a one-out single to Brigman in the eighth but got Scantlin to ground into a double play. Phil Diehl took over in the ninth and retired the side in order for his first save of the year.

Jeremy Arocho slammed the first pitch of the night from emergency starter Jake Miednik (0-3) over the wall in left center. In the fourth, following a hit batter and infield single by Troy Schreffler, doubled just off Wylie's outstretched glove in left center for a 3-0 lead against right-hander Nate Peden.

An infield single by Nick Lucky, stolen base and bloop hit by Joe DeLuca set the stage for two more Lancaster runs in the fifth. Marc Flores produced one with a sac fly to left. Jalen Battles knocked the other across with a single up the middle.

Lancaster will send Jason Bollman (2-2) to the hill on Friday night against veteran Atlantic League right-hander Craig Stem (0-2). Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV beginning at 6:55.

NOTES: Martinez held the league ERA lead at 2.51...Arocho's homer was his first from the right side of the plate...Gastonia only has 13 hits in the last three games after banging out 17 in Tuesday's series opener...Lucky's steal in the fifth was the first success for the Stormers in the last four tries.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.