Terry's 10th-Inning Double Lifts Legends Past Flying Boxcars, 7-5

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Curtis Terry delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the 10th inning as the Lexington Legends defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-5 on Thursday night at Meritus Park.

The victory improved Lexington to 18-21 on the season.

The Legends struck first in the fourth inning when Ronnie Dawson doubled and later scored on an RBI groundout by Tres Gonzalez. Hagerstown answered in the bottom half on a solo home run by Robert Brooks to even the game at 1-1.

Lexington broke the game open in the fifth. Andy Atwood and Xane Washington reached before Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk to force home a run. Dawson followed with a three-run double into left-center field, giving the Legends a 5-1 advantage.

Hagerstown slowly worked its way back into the game. The Flying Boxcars scored once in the fifth, added two more in the sixth, and tied the contest in the seventh on an RBI single from Tyler Dearden.

Neither team scored over the next two innings, sending the game into extras.

With Atwood serving as the automatic runner in the 10th, Dawson drew a walk to put two aboard. Terry then lined a two-out double into the gap, scoring both runners and giving Lexington a 7-5 lead.

Carson Lambert took over from there. The right-hander retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, earning the victory and improving to 3-0 on the season.

Dawson finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI, while Terry went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI of his own. Dylan Rock added two hits, and Atwood scored twice.

Starter Connor Wilford turned in one of his strongest outings of the season, striking out nine over 5.2 innings. Rafael Feliz recorded a key strikeout to strand a runner in the sixth, while Sam Knowlton and Lambert combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Legends continue their six-game road trip on Friday night against the Flying Boxcars. First pitch from Meritus Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch live on Dugout TV.







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