Stormers Rout Gastonia For Second Straight

Published on June 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tyler Miller launched a grand slam, and Lancaster drew 12 walks in a 14-3 drubbing of the Gastonia Ghost Peppers Thursday evening at CaroMont Health Park.

With a Hagerstown loss to Lexington, the Stormers jumped back into sole possession of first place in the North Division.

Joseph Carpenter staked the Stormers to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a bases loaded single to left off Mark Moclair (4-2). Two more runs scored that inning for a 4-0 lead.

Miller rode a 2-2 pitch from the third Gastonia right-hander, Evan Long, out of the yard to right field for his second grand slam of the season following walks to David Smith and Jeremy Arocho and a bunt single by Scott Kelly.

Four walks and a hit batter produced two more runs in the fifth. Tyler Robertson, Carpenter and Evan Ulrich delivered RBI doubles late in the game.

Luke Albright (4-3), meanwhile, threw his third quality start in his last four efforts. The right-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced before Bryson Brigman belted a homer to left center in the fourth.

Albright yielded just two singles and one walk through the remainder of his seven-inning performance.

Brigman yanked a second homer off reliever A.J. Alexy in the eighth.

Arocho finished the night 4-for-4 with a pair of walks. Kelly added three hits and a walk while Miller drove home a total of five runs.

Left-hander Quinton Martinez (4-1) will make the start for the Stormers on Friday. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:55.

NOTES: Earlier in the day, the Stormers picked up outfielder Troy Schreffler, a native of Harrisburg, in a trade with High Point...Joe DeLuca returned to the lineup for the first time since being injured on a foul tip, May 16...Andrew Schultz contract was purchased by St. Louis earlier in the day.







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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