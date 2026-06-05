Rockers Hold off Southern Maryland

Published on June 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 7-5 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday night at Truist Point. It was the Rockers' second straight win over the South Division league leader.

The Rockers are now 17-22 on the season while the Blue Crabs fell to 26-13.

David Hess (W, 2-3) earned his second win of the 2026 campaign, turning in 6.2 smooth innings on the mound for the Rockers. The veteran right hander allowed four runs while striking out five, delivering a steady outing that helped High Point secure the victory.

Ryan McCarthy and Luke Napleton both drive in a pair of runs in the win.

Viandel Peña sent the first pitch he saw far over the wall to give Southern Maryland an early advantage. The homer was Peña's team-leading seventh of the season.

High Point wasted no time taking control, erupting for five runs in the home half of the first inning while sending ten batters to the plate. Napleton got the Rockers on the board for the second straight night, lining a two run double that brought home Patrick Sanchez and McCarthy from the corners to give High Point an early lead. D.J. Burt, Bryson Parks and Aidan Brewer all contributed RBI hits in the first.

Southern Maryland starter Justin Sanchez (L, 0-2) allowed 10 hits and all seven runs over his four innings of work.

Dylan Hoy clubbed his first professional homer for the Blue Crabs in third to pull his squad back within three at 5-2.

McCarthy continues to produce in a Rocker uniform, tallying his fourth homer of the season that plated Ethan Skender, who reached on a double earlier in the inning. The round tripper gave the Rockers some more insurance, pushing the lead to 7-2. McCarthy notched his third consecutive multi hit night.

Southern Maryland would put up a run in three consecutive innings late, but it was not enough to claw back. Three different Blue Crabs collected multiple hits in the loss.

Cody Reed and newcomer Nick Timpanelli each contributed a scoreless outing in relief with Ryan Chasse pitching around a walk in the ninth to earn first save of the season.

Game four of this six game set is slated to start at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Truist Point with fireworks following the game. Rockers will send southpaw Dalton Hitt (0-0) to the hill opposed by Southern Maryland's JP Massey (3-3). Hitt will be making his second start for the Rockers after pitching at High Point University for the past two seasons. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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