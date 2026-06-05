Long Island Powers Past Staten Island

Published on June 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 15-4 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Gary Mattis gave Staten Island a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Long Island answered with five runs in the bottom of the first off FerryHawks starter John Kelly to go ahead. Jacob Robson's RBI double, RBI singles by Gavin Collins and Aaron Takacs, a wild pitch that plated Collins and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Jorge Bonifacio did the damage. Chris Roller's leadoff solo home run to left field in the second pushed the Ducks advantage to 6-1.

The homers continued in the third for the Flock, as Marcus Chiu (429-feet) and Alsander Womack (449-feet) both launched long solo blasts over the center field fence. Staten Island closed to within 8-2 in the fourth on Mattis' solo homer to left. However, another five-run fifth ballooned Long Island's cushion to 11. Roller's bases loaded walk, Robson's RBI fielder's choice, a two-run homer to left by Collins and a wild pitch that scored Wilmer Difo highlighted the inning.

Bonifacio's solo homer to left and Ronaldo Hernandez's RBI single to left in the sixth made it 15-2 Flock. Blake Rutherford rounded out the scoring with a two-run homer to right in the eighth.

Ducks starter Julian Minaya (2-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters. Kelly (1-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks in three innings with one strikeout. Ryan Langford collected his second save after pitching three innings of two-run ball to close out the win.

Every Duck reached base in the game, with eight of the nine recording at least one hit. Collins led the way with three hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Robson added three hits, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. Right-hander Harrison Francis (4-1, 4.75) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Nick Payero (1-4, 8.31).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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