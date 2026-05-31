Dominguez Deals Ducks to Road Series Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lebanon Ironmasters (a.k.a. Lancaster Stormers) 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single to right-center field by Anthony Garcia and a double to right field by Aaron Takacs, in which Jorge Bonifacio scored on an error. The Ironmasters tied the game in the second on Tyler Robertson's RBI double to left and David Smith's sacrifice fly to left. However, Long Island went back in front 3-2 in the third on Garcia's second RBI single of the afternoon.

Two more runs in the fourth inning on Kole Kaler's RBI single up the middle and Chris Roller's sac fly to center extended the Ducks lead to three. Jake Thompson's lead off solo home run to right in the sixth closed the gap to 5-3, but Garcia widened it back up to three with a leadoff solo homer of his own to right-center in the seventh. Bonifacio added a sac fly to left in the ninth to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

Ducks starter Michael Dominguez (1-2) earned the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two. Ironmasters starter Jason Bollman (2-2) took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk in four innings with two strikeouts.

Garcia led the Ducks offense with three hits, three RBIs and a run. Jacob Robson added three hits and three runs as well, while Takacs collected two doubles and a walk.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to open a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (2-3, 5.09) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Nick Payero (1-5, 8.31).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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