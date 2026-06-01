Revs Unable to Overcome Big First Inning in Rubber Match

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were done in by a seven-run first inning, falling to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 11-6 in Sunday afternoon's rubber match in front of 3,951 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs close the month of May with a 16-11 mark and are 19-17 overall, three games back in the North Division as their homestand continues with the start of a six-game series vs Charleston on Tuesday night.

The Revs had the better of the play after the big opening frame.

Brandon Lewis drove a sac fly to deep center in the bottom of the first and Tomo Otosaka lined an RBI single to center with two outs in the second as the Revs responded with a pair of early runs.

York righty Scott Borgmann retired the first nine that he faced, working perfect innings in the second, third, and fourth in his second pro appearance.

Hagerstown added an unearned run in the fifth on a fielder's choice grounder, the only run tagged to Borgmann in his four innings of work.

York threatened against Hagerstown starter DJ Johnson (2-3) as a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but the veteran righty escaped with a double play ball.

Johnson ran out of gas in the sixth, walking the bases loaded with one out as he finished the afternoon with seven walks in 5.1 innings, and 101 pitches, only 51 of which were strikes.

Austin Bates greeted reliever Chris Wright with a sac fly to left for his fifth RBI in five games. After a walk to Otosaka reloaded the bases, Marty Costes dropped Ben Blackwell's fly ball to right as two more runs scored on the error. A passed ball brought Otosaka home, making it a four-run inning without a hit as the Revs pulled within 8-6.

Hagerstown put it away with a three-run seventh, however, as Cristhian Rodriguez capped a four-RBI day with a two-run homer to left and Jared Carr picked up his third RBI with a two-out base hit to right center.

The Boxcars led 7-0 before the Revs batted, as they sent 11 men to the plate in the biggest inning against York this season. Darick Hall and Jeffrey Wehler pushed home the first two with softly hit infield singles. Rodriguez drew a bases loaded walk and Costes added an RBI single to right. Jordan Peyton's grounder brought another home and Carr capped the outburst with a two-run double to right center.

York righty Shane Gray (3-2) made the spot start and was lifted after a 50-pitch first inning. He had earned the win with three strong innings in relief on Wednesday at Long Island and took the ball to fill the vacated rotation spot following Nick Mikolajchak's departure to the Minnesota Twins organization earlier in the week.

Notes: York is 5-7 against Hagerstown; the divisional opponents capped a stretch of nine meetings in the last 12 games and will only face each other three times the rest of the season (August 7-9 in Hagerstown). Each of the Revs' previous six games had been decided by two runs or fewer. Brian Rey extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games with a fourth inning single. The Revs drew nine walks, their most in two weeks, and only struck out four times. Lefty Brandon Knarr made his home debut with a scoreless sixth; the York native joined the Revs after five years in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Hunter Gregory was charged with the three seventh inning runs; he had opened the year with 11 consecutive appearances without an earned run before being scored upon in his last two. Joely Rodriguez and Josh Mollerus both worked 1-2-3 innings to finish the game on the mound for York.

Roster Moves: Prior to the game, York released infielder Josh Day and signed infielder Andrew Ramirez. The 22-year-old completed his college career at Southeast Missouri State where he hit .273 this spring and had a .985 fielding percentage.

Next: York hosts Charleston on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Nick Regalado (2-1, 6.07) slated to go in the opener. Tuesday's theme is Battle of the Boroughs (Red Lion vs Dallastown) and it's a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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