York Revolution and York City FC Announce Collaboration

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA): The York Revolution are excited to announce an international partnership with York City FC, uniting the two professional sports organizations.

Representing the cities of York in Pennsylvania, USA, and York, North Yorkshire, England, the two clubs share similarities, including the prominent white rose featured in both teams' crests and logos. The symbol holds special meaning for each organization, representing Yorkshire, England, for York City FC and York, Pennsylvania's nickname as the "White Rose City" for the York Revolution.

Founded in 1922, York City FC has built a proud tradition rooted in passion, perseverance, and community. The club strives to welcome, support, and represent its community both on and off the pitch - values that closely align with the York Revolution, which strives to be the Most Welcoming Place in York.

The partnership comes at an exciting time as both teams are coming off championship winning seasons. The York Revolution brought home their fifth Atlantic League title in 2025, and York City FC captured the National League championship with a record-breaking 108 points to earn promotion to League Two.

"It's fantastic to partner with York Revolution," said Pete Sutton, the Business Development Officer for York City FC. "Our two histories are intertwined, so it makes perfect sense that our two professional sports teams come closer together in various ways. We are proud to be from the capital city of the county of Yorkshire and have a strong and loyal fan base, who I'm sure will become Revs fans and cheer them on from afar."

The collaboration between the two organizations will include joint social media initiatives with fan giveaways from both clubs and specialty merchandise items celebrating the connection between the two York teams.

The partnership originated when Revolution Account Executive Ben Weber reached out to York City FC after recognizing the many similarities shared between the two organizations.

"This is such a unique opportunity to connect two cities and fan bases across the Atlantic through sports," said Weber. "The similarities between our clubs made this feel like a natural fit from the very beginning, and we're excited to see the relationship continue to grow."

For tickets and additional information, visit yorkrevolution.com/tickets.







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