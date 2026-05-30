Revs Endure Another Late Defeat Despite Early Offensive Highlights

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Despite four long balls including a two-homer game from Brandon Lewis, the York Revolution endured another cruel finish, falling 8-7 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday night in the opener of a nine-game homestand at WellSpan Park. York has dropped four of five, all decided in the final at-bat, as the Revs slip to 18-16 on the season.

Returning from a nine-game road trip, York jumped to a hot start and built an early five-run lead.

The Revs took advantage of a Hagerstown error to jump on top 3-0 in the first as Jacob Teter slammed a two-run homer to left center and Lewis followed by going back-to-back with a 460-foot bomb to dead center, the longest home run in the Atlantic League this season.

Robert Brooks connected on a leadoff homer to left in the second, but York had a bigger response.

The Revs put together a two-out rally in their half of the second as Tomo Otosaka (nine-game hitting streak) kept the inning alive with an infield single and Ben Blackwell clobbered an RBI triple to deep center. Brian Rey followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-1.

Nick Dunn cracked a solo homer to right center in the bottom of the third as the lead grew to 6-1 before Hagerstown starter Aaron Leasher was lifted with an apparent injury.

The game turned from there as Hagerstown used five relievers to hold the Revs to one run over 6.1 innings the rest of the way.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont held the Boxcars to just one hit over the first four innings, but Hagerstown began to make noise in the fifth when Jordan Peyton blooped an RBI single to shallow center.

The Revs got that run back when Lewis slugged a towering homer to left, his second of the night, leading off the bottom of the fifth as York led 7-2.

Darick Hall tucked an opposite field fly ball around the corner of the Arch Nemesis in the top of the sixth, barely clearing for a two-run homer. Cristhian Rodriguez later added a solo shot to dead center as Hagerstown climbed within 7-5.

The Boxcars completed the comeback in the seventh as Jared Carr (single) and Tyler Dearden (double) reached on two-strike hits to start the inning against reliever Joely Rodriguez. Alex Isola's grounder toward the middle resulted in an error with a run scoring, and Hall chopped a game-tying ground out to second to level the contest at 7-7.

Ryan Shreve (1-0) retired the side in order in the eighth, but Carr led off the ninth with a tiebreaking homer to right, providing the decisive run.

The Revs were held to just one hit over the final four innings by the Hagerstown bullpen.

Notes: York's seven-game home winning streak is snapped, three shy of a club record. York falls to 14-3 when scoring first and 14-1 when leading after six innings. York pounded four homers for the second time in three games and for the third time this season. Hagerstown matched that total with four round trippers, tying the most allowed in a game by the Revs this season. York falls to 5-6 in last at-bat decisions after starting the season 5-1. The Revs slip to 10-6 at home overall. York committed two errors after having just one miscue in the previous nine games. York falls to 4-6 against Hagerstown. Lewis' multi-homer game is the 10th of his pro career and second this season; he had a three-homer performance on May 5 at High Point. Lewis has been involved in all four of the Revs' sets of back-to-back homers this season, teaming up with Teter for the most recent two. Lewis' 13 homers rank second in the league, one shy of the top mark. Austin Bates went 3-for-4 with a double and is 6-for-10 with three doubles over his last three games.

Next: York righty Rhett Kouba (1-2, 4.35) faces Hagerstown southpaw Connor Curlis (1-1, 4.82) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It's a big night at WellSpan Park with the Pickle Party featuring the Big Dills Alternate Identity. The night includes a Big Dills T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Aquavisions Custom Pools, Epic Building Group, Bob Ruth Ford, and South Mountain Cycle Shop. There is also a Big Dills Jersey Auction presented by Lobar Associates & H&H Associates to benefit Dillsburg Community Association. The night concludes with Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by Blue Moon Light. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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