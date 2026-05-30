Rock's Two-Homer Night Lifts Legends Past Division Rival High Point

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Dylan Rock launched a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as the Lexington Legends defeated the High Point Rockers 6-4 Friday night at Legends Field.

The victory improved Lexington to 15-19 on the season and secured a winning start to the three-game weekend series against the Rockeres

After High Point grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning, the Legends answered in the bottom of the second when Jerry Huntzinger delivered an RBI single to score Gabe Howell and tie the game.

The Rockers regained control with three runs over the fourth and fifth innings, taking a 4-1 advantage. Lexington responded with its biggest inning of the night in the bottom of the fourth.

Curtis Terry opened the frame with a double before Tres Gonzalez singled him home to cut the deficit to 4-2. Mikey Kane followed with an RBI single, and after Gabe Howell reached, Rock stepped to the plate and launched a two-run homer to left field, giving the Legends a 5-4 lead.

Leading off the sixth inning, the Lexington outfielder connected again, sending a solo blast over the wall for his second home run of the night and third RBI, extending the Legends' lead to 6-4.

The Legends offense collected 12 hits, led by Rock's 3-for-4 performance. Brenden Dixon continued his strong season with two hits, while Terry and Gonzalez each added two-hit efforts.

On the mound, Zach Murray made the start and worked four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, while striking out three. Jack Lynch bridged the middle innings before Anthony Quattrocchi delivered a dominant sixth inning, striking out all three batters he faced to earn the victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Nick Paciorek tossed two scoreless innings of relief, and Carson Lambert closed the door with a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the year.

High Point managed just five hits in the contest. Nick Longhi recorded two of those hits and drove in a run, while Luke Napleton and Bryson Parks each added RBI for the Rockers.

The Legends and Rockers continue their weekend series Saturday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. as Lexington hosts another Saturday night packed with family entertainment and postgame fireworks.

Tickets are available at LexingtonLegends.com or by visiting the Legends Field box office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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