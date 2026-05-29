Connor O'Hara Has Contract Purchased by Rangers
Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - Flying Boxcars starting pitcher, Connor O'hara, has had his contract purchased by the Texas Rangers. It is the second Hagerstown contract purchase of the season, by an MLB organization.
Connor O'Hara started five games for the Boxcars, pitching 29.0 innings, and posted a 3.10 ERA. O'Hara struck out 22 batters and walked just ten on the season. In his most recent appearance, he went 7.0 innings on the mound, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits, while striking out 6 with no walks issued.
Prior to his time in Hagerstown, O'Hara was a George Mason standout, posting a 2.81 ERA in his final season. He struck out 86 through 89.2 innings pitched.
This is the second contract purchase under Manager Mark Minicozzi's tenure with the Boxcars (Cole Roland; Texas Rangers).
Connor O'Hara joins Cole Roland (Texas Rangers), Chase Solesky (Washington Nationals), Domenic Picone (St. Louis Cardinals) and Magneuris Sierra (Acereros de Monclova) as Boxcars to have their contract purchased.
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