Connor O'Hara Has Contract Purchased by Rangers

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Flying Boxcars starting pitcher, Connor O'hara, has had his contract purchased by the Texas Rangers. It is the second Hagerstown contract purchase of the season, by an MLB organization.

Connor O'Hara started five games for the Boxcars, pitching 29.0 innings, and posted a 3.10 ERA. O'Hara struck out 22 batters and walked just ten on the season. In his most recent appearance, he went 7.0 innings on the mound, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits, while striking out 6 with no walks issued.

Prior to his time in Hagerstown, O'Hara was a George Mason standout, posting a 2.81 ERA in his final season. He struck out 86 through 89.2 innings pitched.

This is the second contract purchase under Manager Mark Minicozzi's tenure with the Boxcars (Cole Roland; Texas Rangers).

Connor O'Hara joins Cole Roland (Texas Rangers), Chase Solesky (Washington Nationals), Domenic Picone (St. Louis Cardinals) and Magneuris Sierra (Acereros de Monclova) as Boxcars to have their contract purchased.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.