Revs Nearly Steal Extra Inning Win in Finale at Long Island

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): Down to their final strike, the York Revolution rallied to take a ninth inning lead, but also down to their final strike twice, the Long Island Ducks responded to ultimately claim a 7-6 victory in 11 innings in a wild rubber match on Thursday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York trailed 2-1 with two outs in the ninth when Josh Day battled his way on with a walk from Ducks closer Ramon Santos. Austin Bates followed with a game-tying double into the left field corner on a 1-2 count, ending a scoreless streak for Santos that dated well back to last season as the Long Island righty had a 0.48 ERA in his Atlantic League career entering Thursday's play. Tomo Otosaka walked and Ben Blackwell singled up the middle, plating Bates as the Revs seized a shocking 3-2 lead.

Shawn Rapp quickly set down the first two in the bottom of the ninth in search of his second save, but with two strikes, Anthony Garcia lofted a high pop up that appeared to be the final out but the ball fell in the triangle in shallow right for a double to extend the game. Ronaldo Hernandez capitalized with a game-tying RBI single to right, sending the game to extras.

After intentionally walking Brandon Lewis with one out in the top of the tenth, a wild pitch from reliever Sal Romano put two in scoring position. Devonte Brown cashed in, putting the Revs ahead 5-3 with a two-run single to right past a drawn-in infield.

Hunter Gregory whiffed the first two batters in the bottom of the tenth as the righty found himself one strike away from his first save, but Alsander Womack fouled off multiple tough pitches before connecting on a game-tying two-run homer to right center, again extending the game in stunning fashion with a 5-5 tie.

Bates lined a sac fly to right center in the top of the 11th for his third RBI of the night as York took its third and final lead at 6-5.

Wilmer Difo quickly tied it with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the 11th. Revs lefty Denny Bentley navigated the next two outs and induced a soft tapper toward the middle by Aaron Takacs, but it resulted in a game-winning infield single as the Revs suffered a walk-off defeat, the fourth consecutive loss to occur in such fashion and fifth overall this season.

York starter Braden Scott and Long Island righty Nolan Clenney traded zeroes into the fifth inning.

Long Island struck first in the bottom of the fifth, setting up the icebreaking rally when Kole Kaler was hit by a pitch and stole second to lead off. Difo walked prompting a double steal. With one out, Jacob Robson hooked an RBI single into right for the game's first run. Garcia followed with an in-between one-hopper that bounced past Day at short and into left for the second run as Long Island led 2-0.

The Revs got on the board in the seventh. Held to just a bunt single in the first by Brian Rey and an infield single by Lewis through the first six innings, Brown worked a leadoff walk to open things and Nick Dunn smacked a single to right for their first hit out of the infield. After a fielder's choice, Bates laced an RBI single to left for his first of three RBI on the night, plating Dunn to make it 2-1 and chase Clenney after 6.1 innings.

Otosaka reached on an error when Difo lost his footing at shortstop on a ground ball, but with the bases loaded, reliever Scott Alexander induced a 6-4-3 double play to keep Long Island in front by a run.

Scott finished strong, striking out the side in the sixth while working a 1-2-3 seventh including his 10th punchout of the night.

Right hander Scott Borgmann made his pro debut in the bottom of the eighth. After recording the first two outs quickly, Long Island loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks, but the rookie retired Difo on a grounder to short to keep the Revs within a run.

York finishes its season high-tying nine-game road trip with a 4-5 mark, once again tied with Long Island for third place at 18-15, three games back of first in the North Division.

Notes: The series against Long Island is the only meeting between the two teams until August 4. Scott has struck out at least eight batters in all seven starts and leads the league with 64 strikeouts in 42.0 innings (13.7 K/9). He has logged double digit strikeouts in three of his last four starts, and with three total 10-strikeout games, is one shy of tying a Revs record shared by Chris Vallimont, Nick Raquet, and Jorge Martinez. Otosaka singled in the 11th to extend his hitting streak to eight consecutive games. Gregory allowed his first earned run in 12 outings this season. Bentley allowed his first earned run in his last nine appearances. The Revs fall to 1-3 in extra innings. They are now 5-5 in last at-bat decisions and 6-7 in one-run games having dropped three one-run walk-offs in the past four contests and four in the past seven games. York has taken last at-bat leads only for the opponent to answer with the winning rally in two of those walk-off defeats.

Next: The Revs return home to open a nine-game homestand with the first of a weekend series vs division rival Hagerstown on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Revs RHP Chris Vallimont (2-0, 3.15) faces lefty Aaron Leasher (0-1, 3.60) in the opener. It is a Boomer's Book Club night, the first 500 kids 12 and under get an Urban Air Voucher Giveaway, and fans get a Holy Hound Coupon Exit Giveaway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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