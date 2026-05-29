Jackson Hauge Has Contract Purchased by Mets

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Flying Boxcars infielder, Jackson Hauge, has had his contract purchased by the New York Mets. It is the third Hagerstown contract purchase of the season, by an MLB organization.

Jackson Hauge made 18 appearances for Hagerstown, posting a .339 avg and 1.239 OPS. Hauge notched 21 hits (13 extra base hits), 7 home runs, and 20 RBI. In his most recent appearance, Hauge posted a 3-5 game at Staten Island, with a home run, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Prior to his time in Hagerstown, Hauge was a standout at the University of Kansas, where he batted .294, with 20 home runs, 33 XBH, and 70 RBI through just 59 games.

This is the third contract purchase under Manager Mark Minicozzi's tenure with the Boxcars (Cole Roland, Texas Rangers; Connor O'hara, Texas Rangers).

Jackson Hauge joins Connor O'Hara (Texas Rangers), Cole Roland (Texas Rangers), Chase Solesky (Washington Nationals), Domenic Picone (St. Louis Cardinals) and Magneuris Sierra (Acereros de Monclova) as Boxcars to have their contract purchased.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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