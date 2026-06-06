Connor Curlis Dominates LEX

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Hagerstown pitcher, Connor Curlis, turned in his best performance of the season, securing Hagerstown's third win of the series vs. Lexington.

Curlis went 8.0 innings on the mound, allowing just two hits, no walks and one earned run. His ten strikeout performance was the third most by a Boxcars pitcher in team history (12 - Kickham, 11 - Kickham).

In the second inning, Cristhian Rodriguez reached on a single and Andy Martin worked a walk before Noah Smith delivered a two-out, two-run double down the line to give the Flying Boxcars a 2-0 advantage.

The Legends cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning when Dylan Rock launched a solo home run to right field.

Cam Pferrer entered in the ninth and worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

The Legends struck out 11 times and did not advance a runner beyond first base after Rock's fifth-inning homer.

With the win, Hagerstown advances to 24-15 on the season. Hagerstown will look to clinch the series win on Saturday (6/6).







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.