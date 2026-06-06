Connor Curlis Dominates LEX
Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Hagerstown pitcher, Connor Curlis, turned in his best performance of the season, securing Hagerstown's third win of the series vs. Lexington.
Curlis went 8.0 innings on the mound, allowing just two hits, no walks and one earned run. His ten strikeout performance was the third most by a Boxcars pitcher in team history (12 - Kickham, 11 - Kickham).
In the second inning, Cristhian Rodriguez reached on a single and Andy Martin worked a walk before Noah Smith delivered a two-out, two-run double down the line to give the Flying Boxcars a 2-0 advantage.
The Legends cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning when Dylan Rock launched a solo home run to right field.
Cam Pferrer entered in the ninth and worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.
The Legends struck out 11 times and did not advance a runner beyond first base after Rock's fifth-inning homer.
With the win, Hagerstown advances to 24-15 on the season. Hagerstown will look to clinch the series win on Saturday (6/6).
Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026
- Connor Curlis Dominates LEX - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Smiling Slugger: Blue Crabs' Bautista Brings Passion and Energy - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Wilford Becomes Fourth Legend Purchased by MLB Organization in 2026 - Lexington Legends
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