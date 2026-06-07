Stormers Prevail After Power Outage

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







A snake outside of CaroMont Health Park turned out the lights for the first inning and a half on Saturday night. Cole Patten turned out the lights on Gastonia in the bottom of the ninth.

The right-hander retired five straight hitters to earn his first save, holding on to a 9-8 win over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Patten entered the game with the tying run at third and one out in the eighth. He coaxed a grounder to short from Jack Reinheimer, and Jeremy Arocho was able to catch Chris Proctor in a rundown for the second out. Anthony Prato also grounded to short.

The New Jersey native got two more grounders and a strikeout of Justin Wylie to end the night with only his second career save.

Lancaster grabbed the lead with the lights dark. Nick Lucky doubled home a run with a drive off the left field foul pole in the top of the first, and four different Stormers picked up RBI in the second for a 5-0 lead. Troy Schreffler, who along with Lucky, had four hits on the night, answered Grant Lavigne's second inning homer with a two-run blast in the third to stake the Stormers to a 7-1 advantage. The Stormers then left nine runners on base before scoring again, and Gastonia fought back.

Bryson Brigman keyed a three-run third with a two-run single down the right field line to cut the lead to 7-4. A throwing error allowed another run to score in the fifth, and Lavigne chased starter Jason Bollman with his second homer of the night to tie the game at 7-7.

Joe DeLuca doubled home Lucky with two outs in the seventh to give Lancaster an all-too-brief 8-7 edge. Nate Scantlin whacked the third Ghost Pepper homer of the night off Ronnie Voacolo in the home seventh to retie the score. Phil Diehl (3-1) took over after a Wylie single and struck out two with Wylie being thrown out stealing in the process.

David Smith led off the eighth against Blake Brown (1-2) with a walk. Scott Kelly dropped down his club record third sacrifice of the game, and Arocho moved Smith to third. Tyler Miller picked up the run with a looping single to center to provide the winning tally.

Noah Bremer (3-2) will square off against lefty Ethan Lindow (4-1) on Sunday at 4:00. Fans may tune into HTN/Dugout TV at 3:55.

NOTES: The Stormers remained one game ahead of Hagerstown and two ahead of Long Island and York in the North...All four won on Saturday night...The Stormers tied a season high with 18 hits and set a new mark with 15 LOB...Lucky leads all players with 11 hits in the series.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.