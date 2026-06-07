Stormers Prevail After Power Outage
Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
A snake outside of CaroMont Health Park turned out the lights for the first inning and a half on Saturday night. Cole Patten turned out the lights on Gastonia in the bottom of the ninth.
The right-hander retired five straight hitters to earn his first save, holding on to a 9-8 win over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the fifth game of a six-game series.
Patten entered the game with the tying run at third and one out in the eighth. He coaxed a grounder to short from Jack Reinheimer, and Jeremy Arocho was able to catch Chris Proctor in a rundown for the second out. Anthony Prato also grounded to short.
The New Jersey native got two more grounders and a strikeout of Justin Wylie to end the night with only his second career save.
Lancaster grabbed the lead with the lights dark. Nick Lucky doubled home a run with a drive off the left field foul pole in the top of the first, and four different Stormers picked up RBI in the second for a 5-0 lead. Troy Schreffler, who along with Lucky, had four hits on the night, answered Grant Lavigne's second inning homer with a two-run blast in the third to stake the Stormers to a 7-1 advantage. The Stormers then left nine runners on base before scoring again, and Gastonia fought back.
Bryson Brigman keyed a three-run third with a two-run single down the right field line to cut the lead to 7-4. A throwing error allowed another run to score in the fifth, and Lavigne chased starter Jason Bollman with his second homer of the night to tie the game at 7-7.
Joe DeLuca doubled home Lucky with two outs in the seventh to give Lancaster an all-too-brief 8-7 edge. Nate Scantlin whacked the third Ghost Pepper homer of the night off Ronnie Voacolo in the home seventh to retie the score. Phil Diehl (3-1) took over after a Wylie single and struck out two with Wylie being thrown out stealing in the process.
David Smith led off the eighth against Blake Brown (1-2) with a walk. Scott Kelly dropped down his club record third sacrifice of the game, and Arocho moved Smith to third. Tyler Miller picked up the run with a looping single to center to provide the winning tally.
Noah Bremer (3-2) will square off against lefty Ethan Lindow (4-1) on Sunday at 4:00. Fans may tune into HTN/Dugout TV at 3:55.
NOTES: The Stormers remained one game ahead of Hagerstown and two ahead of Long Island and York in the North...All four won on Saturday night...The Stormers tied a season high with 18 hits and set a new mark with 15 LOB...Lucky leads all players with 11 hits in the series.
Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026
- Dunn, Rookies Come up Huge as Revs Win Fifth In-A-Row - York Revolution
- Rockers Jump Ahead Early but Fall Short in 8-5 Heartbreaker - High Point Rockers
- Stormers Prevail After Power Outage - Lancaster Stormers
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- Connor Curlis Dominates LEX - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
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- Wilford Becomes Fourth Legend Purchased by MLB Organization in 2026 - Lexington Legends
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