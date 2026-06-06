Wilford Becomes Fourth Legend Purchased by MLB Organization in 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends announced today that the Seattle Mariners organization has purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Connor Wilford.

Wilford becomes the fourth Legends player to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization during the 2026 season, continuing a strong year for player advancement in Lexington and reinforcing the Atlantic League's reputation as a pathway back to affiliated baseball.

The right-hander made seven starts for the Legends this season, compiling 40 strikeouts over 37.2 innings while serving as a key member of Lexington's starting rotation. Wilford earned his first victory of the season on May 1 against Long Island and quickly established himself as one of the club's most dependable starters.

Throughout his time in Lexington, Wilford demonstrated the ability to miss bats and compete against some of the Atlantic League's top offensive clubs. His performance attracted the attention of Major League scouts and ultimately earned him an opportunity with the Mariners organization.

Wilford joins a growing list of Legends players who have used Lexington as a springboard to affiliated baseball. His contract purchase marks the fourth such transaction for the Legends during the 2026 season and is another example of the opportunities available to players competing in the Atlantic League.

The Lexington Legends congratulate Connor on this accomplishment and thank him for his contributions to the organization. The entire Legends family wishes him continued success as he begins the next chapter of his professional baseball career with the Seattle Mariners organization.

Fans can continue to follow the Legends on the road this weekend against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Dugout TV. Lexington returns home to Legends Field on Tuesday, June 9, to open a six-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available now at LexingtonLegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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