Dunn, Rookies Come up Huge as Revs Win Fifth In-A-Row

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Nick Dunn belted two homers, Cole Griffith went yard in his pro debut, and Scott Borgmann headlined a great effort from the York Revolution bullpen to earn his first pro win as the York Revolution defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-5 on Saturday night at WellSpan Park to claim their fifth consecutive win.

After waiting through a 90-minute rain delay at the outset, their longest in nearly a year, the Revs fell behind as debuting starter Matt Mikulski was victimized by a head-scratching series of bloop hits.

Jaylen Smith led off with a double as Charleston had a runner at second with no outs for the fifth time in as many games in the series. Yassel Pino blooped a single, and Narciso Crook lobbed an RBI single that barely made it to the outfield grass as his bat exploded. Carlos De La Cruz followed with a two-run bloop single that he plopped near the right field line to spot the visitors a 3-0 lead.

The Revs answered with their biggest first inning of the season. Jackson Ross led off with a single up the middle and Ben Blackwell ripped a single past shortstop Wendell Rijo. Jacob Teter took a four-pitch walk to load the bases with no outs and Brian Rey nailed a two-run single to center, extending his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games and his RBI total to 40 on the season. Dunn followed by blasting a three-run homer to right center, as the Revs surged in front, 5-3.

Charleston loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Borgmann entered and retired Crook on one pitch with a fielder's choice to leave the bases loaded.

Ross banged a triple to deep center and scored on Blackwell's sac fly to center in the bottom of the second as the lead grew to 6-3.

Drew Ramirez reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the fourth, beginning his pro career with hits in three straight games. Griffith made it an unforgettable night and a storybook debut, crushing a two-run homer to left center as the lead swelled to 8-3.

Dunn closed the scoring for York by drilling a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the fifth. It marked the second two-homer game of his pro career as he also accomplished the feat on August 20 of last season with Double-A Reading (at Altoona), and it was the second multi-homer game in as many nights by a Revs batter as Teter slugged a pair of bombs the night before.

Borgmann (1-0) went 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the win, and has not allowed an earned run in 8.1 innings over three appearances to begin his pro career.

Charleston plated a pair on three hits against Shane Gray in the sixth, but that was the only damage done in a combined 7.1 innings by the Revs relievers.

Hunter Parsons struck out the side in an electric seventh inning.

Aaron Holiday and Josh Mollerus both stranded two runners in scoreless innings to close it out.

Notes: The Revs' five-game winning streak is their second longest of the year as they won eight in-a-row, May 10-19. They improve to 16-7 at home, having won 13 of the last 15 home games. Griffith is the first player in Revs history to homer in his pro debut; he becomes the 19th player in team history to go deep in his Revs debut and second this year as Rey went yard on Opening Night. Rey's 13-game hitting streak is the league's third longest this season and the Revs' longest. York's first five batters of the game reached safely (and scored), coming within one of a franchise record for consecutive batters reaching safely to start a game. The five-run first is their biggest first inning since a six-run opening frame at Long Island on August 12, 2025. The 90-minute rain delay is the longest since a 99-minute pregame delay on June 18, 2025. Dunn's multi-homer game is the Revs' fourth of the year, along with Teter's last night and a pair of performances by Brandon Lewis including a three-homer game. York's bullpen has a 2.65 ERA over the last 14 games. Parsons struck out the side for the second time this year and worked a third straight scoreless outing. Holiday has handled scoreless outings in his first two appearances of the season. Mollerus has been unscored upon in five of his last six. The Revs have come back from down multiple runs in six of their last seven wins. The opponent has scored in the top of the first inning in seven of eight games on this homestand and has had the leadoff batter reach and score in seven consecutive games, but York has won six of those seven. York is a season-best seven games over .500 at 24-17, remaining within two games of first place.

Next: The Revs wrap up the nine-game homestand Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their second six-game sweep of the season and the second in franchise history. RHP Nick Regalado (2-0, 7.01) goes up against Charleston righty Keyvius Sampson (0-3, 7.05). It is the Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by WellSpan Health, there is a Crab Feast catered by Captain Bob's Crabs, and it's Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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