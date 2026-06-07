Homer Barrage Continues in Fourth Consecutive Ducks' Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 in a rain-shortened seven innings on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,066 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Josh Palacios led off the game for Staten Island with a first pitch solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Michael Dominguez. Jacob Robson answered in the bottom of the inning with a 401-foot solo homer to right off FerryHawks starter Juan Fernandez to tie the game. Long Island took a 3-1 in the second on Jorge Bonifacio's sac fly to right, and Alsander Womack scored on the play when catcher Oscar Santos booted the throw home.

A 401-foot solo homer to left by Chris Roller and a 419-foot two-run homer to left-center by Ronaldo Hernandez in the third pushed the Ducks advantage to 6-1. Staten Island plated a run in the fourth on a double play ball off the bat of Osvaldo Abreu, but the Ducks answered when Bonifacio singled and later scored on a fielding error. Abreu's RBI single to left in the sixth closed the gap to 7-3.

Dominguez (2-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out three. Fernandez (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks in five innings with three strikeouts. Tanner Jacobson pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh with a strikeout for the Flock.

Hernandez led the Ducks at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run. Roller and Robson each had two hits, an RBI and a run as well.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Comfort Visors, courtesy of Atria Senior Living. It will also be a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (2-3, 5.36) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Brandon Haston (0-4, 9.31).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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