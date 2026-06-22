Bauer Signed by Mexico

Published on June 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that RHP Trevor Bauer has signed with Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League; the transaction marks Bauer as the fifth Long Island Ducks player to have his contract transferred in 2026.

"I want to thank the Long Island Ducks organization for giving me the opportunity to be part of the team," said Bauer. "I'd also like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the clubhouse staff, and everyone behind the scenes who made my time here so enjoyable. From day one, everyone welcomed me and treated me incredibly well, and I'm grateful for the relationships and friendships I'll take with me. The support from the fans and the Long Island community has been truly special. We had sold-out crowds at home, packed stadiums on the road, and fans traveling from all over the Northeast just to come watch me pitch. What stood out most was how many people I met who weren't even baseball fans but came out to a game because of my content or because they were curious to see me pitch. I also met a lot of people who told me they had fallen out of love with baseball and had reconnected with the sport through my content and my time here with the Ducks. Hearing those stories and getting the chance to meet so many people after games, sign autographs, and spend time with fans and their families meant a lot to me. I'll always appreciate how warmly I was embraced by the Long Island community and by baseball fans throughout the Northeast. I'm excited to rejoin my teammates with the Diablos Rojos as we pursue a third consecutive championship, and I wish everyone with the Ducks organization nothing but success moving forward. I hope our paths cross again in the future."

Bauer posted a 5-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and 66 strikeouts to just seven walks in 42.0 innings pitched across seven starts for Long Island this season. Highlighting his time with the Flock, he tossed a no-hitter on April 26 at Lancaster, followed that with a franchise record 15 strikeouts in a May 12 outing vs. Gastonia, and was named the Atlantic League's April/May Pitcher of the Month.

"Trevor exceeded every expectation during his time with the Ducks," said team president Michael Pfaff. "From his dominance on the mound to his commitment to fans and support of our organization, he made a tremendous impact both on and off the field. While we had hoped to see him return to Major League Baseball from Long Island, we are excited for this next opportunity and wish him continued success in Mexico."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2026

Bauer Signed by Mexico - Long Island Ducks

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