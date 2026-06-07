Rockers Jump Ahead Early but Fall Short in 8-5 Heartbreaker

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers took an early 4-0 lead over Southern Maryland on Saturday night but dropped an 8-5 final in front of 2,997 fans at Truist Point.

The loss puts the Rockers at 17-24 on the season while South Division leader Southern Maryland improves to 28-13.

The Rockers opened the scoring in the first when Patrick Sanchez drew a lead-off walk from Southern Maryland starter Kyle Virbitsky (W, 4-1) and then scored from first on a double into the left field corner from Max Viera. Viera then scored on Nick Longhi's fieder's choice.

The Rockers added two more in the second for a 4-0 lead. D.J. Burt created a run with a bloop single, then stole second, went to third on a fly out and scored on a passed ball. Sanchez then blasted his second home run of the year.

The Blue Crabs' Carlos Rojas singled and scored on an infield ground out in the top of the third to pull SMD to within 4-1.

Ryan McCarthy's fifth homer of the season, a solo shot to right, gave the Rockers a 5-1 lead after three.

Southern Maryland tied the game at 5-5 with four runs in the fourth off Rockers starter Yuhi Sako (L, 2-4). The Blue Crabs used three hits, an error, and a two-run single from Stephen Paolini to knot the game.

The Blue Crabs took a 6-5 lead in the fifth when Phillip Sikes hit a ground rule double then scored on a single by Ethan Wilson. Southern Maryland added single runs in the eighth on a solo home run from Ezequiel Pagan and finished the scoring with an unearned run in the ninth.

McCarthy led the Rockers with a pair of hits as the Rockers collected six on the night to Southern Maryland's 14.

The final game of the six-game series will start at 3:36 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. Lefty Ben Wereski (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Rockers while Southern Maryland will send Connor Overton (4-3, 5.05). Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org or listen on the MixLR free app on their mobile device.

NOTES: The Rockers signed former Loyola Marymount infielder Luca Danos to a contract on Saturday morning and he started at third base on Saturday night. .. The Rockers also added former UNCG RHP Hunter Shuey to the roster on Saturday







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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