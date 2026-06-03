Rockers Muster Just Two Hits in Setback

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGHPOINT, N.C. - Four Southern Maryland pitchers combined to hold High Point to just two hits as the Blue Crabs beat the Rockers 7-2 on Tuesday night at Truist Point in the first game of a six-game series.

The Rockers have now lost five straight to fall to 15-22. Southern Maryland continues to lead the South Division at 26-11 and has won seven straight contests.

Neither team managed a base hit until High Point's Ryan McCarthy singled in the fourth inning. Southern Maryland was without a hit until Phillip Sikes doubled with two outs in the fifth. He was followed by Blue Crab catcher Ryan McCarthy who lined a homer give the Crabs a 2-0 lead.

High Point starter Ben Wereski, pitching on a strict pitch count as he recovers from an April injury, was outstanding, throwing three hitless innings and striking out six of the 10 batters he faced.

Matt Colucci (L, 2-2) gave up the two SMD runs in the fifth and then single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

"As good as our pitching was, you're not going to win games unless you put the ball in play and we're just not hitting right now," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

High Point rallied for two runs in the seventh as Luke Napleton walked, McCarthy singled and Braxton Davidson drew a walk to load the bases. Aidan Brewer drew an RBI walk and D.J. Burt bounced into a 6-4 fielder's choice that plated High Point's second run.

Southern Maryland starter Conner Overton (W, 5-3) went six innings and allowed two hits and both runs while walking one and striking out nine.

Game two of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send RHP Matt Solter (1-5, 9.17) to the mound to face Southern Maryland Ian Kahaloa (4-0, 4.29). Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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