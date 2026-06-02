Atlantic League Announces DugoutTV

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA) - The York Revolution are part of an exciting new diamond sports broadcast streaming network launched this week. Dugout TV ("DTV"), a digital network is devoted live Atlantic League games and storytelling from across the world of diamond sports.

Available at DugoutTV.org, Dugout TV provides fans with 24-hour, worldwide access to live events and recorded programming via its streaming platform. Built on the shared passions and traditions that connect all diamond sports, DTV brings together baseball, softball, and their many variations under a single umbrella serving a global audience united by a common love of the diamond.

Dugout TV represents the beginning of a long-term effort to expand how and where these games are experienced. While live Atlantic League competition remains a central focus, the platform will grow into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who follow the sport in its many forms.

"Dugout TV is a meaningful step forward for the Atlantic League and the York Revolution, and for fans of diamond sports everywhere," said Ben Shipley, President and General Manager of the League. "It adds value for our York Revolution game subscribers. Our goal is to reflect that connection bringing together professional, amateur, and international play in one accessible place. We see huge upside in DTV's future."

Dugout TV is powered by HomeTeam Live, which began streaming all Atlantic League games on Opening Day, April 21. The partnership provides a comprehensive technical foundation for high-quality broadcasts and the capacity to incorporate additional leagues and content as the platform evolves.

"Dugout TV is designed to grow alongside the communities it serves," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Live. "We've built a technology platform that can support a wide range of programming, whether live competition or original narratives, while remaining accessible to fans wherever they are."

Ultimately, Dugout TV aims to be more than a streaming channel. It will serve as a global nexus for baseball, softball, and related games, from a backyard catch, to stickball, wiffle ball or emerging and regional variations. The platform will highlight the culture, crafts, and stories that connect generations of players and fans, alongside archival footage, interviews, and features that explore both well-known and overlooked corners of the sport.

A significant number of leagues, federations, and content partners have already committed to the platform, with additional announcements planned throughout the year.

Dugout TV is available at DugoutTV.org.







Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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