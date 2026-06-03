Ferryhawks Take Series Opener from Ducks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island was led by a trio of home runs in the game. Blake Rutherford's solo homer to right field in the fifth gave the FerryHawks a 4-3 lead. Brandon Wagner put the visitors back in front in the eighth with a solo homer to left-center, and Nick Decker followed later with a grand slam to right.

Ronaldo Hernandez drove in two runs for the Flock with an RBI double in the first inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Aaron Takacs added an RBI single to center in the first, while Alsander Womack connected on a game-tying sac fly in the fourth.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ryan Sandberg tossed five innings for the Ducks, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. Eric Ezersky lasted five innings, conceding four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Richard Cimpric (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two. Angel Reyes (1-3) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (2-3, 4.86) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Nick Payero (1-5, 8.31).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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