Guilfoil Fans Seven, But Flying Boxcars Rally Past Legends

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Tyler Guilfoil struck out seven batters over five innings, but a four-run fifth inning by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars proved to be the difference as the Lexington Legends fell 4-1 Tuesday night at Meritus Park.

The Legends wasted little time getting on the board. Dylan Rock led off the game with a single and later scored on an RBI single by Curtis Terry to give Lexington a 1-0 lead in the opening inning.

Guilfoil cruised through the first four innings, allowing just three hits while keeping Hagerstown off the scoreboard. The Flying Boxcars broke through in the fifth, using a pair of sacrifice flies and two RBI singles to score four runs and take a 4-1 advantage.

Lexington collected eight hits on the night but stranded 11 runners on base. Rock led the offense with two hits and a run scored, while Terry drove in the Legends' lone run. Ronnie Dawson reached base three times with a hit and two walks.

Guilfoil (1-4) was charged with the loss despite his seven-strikeout performance. Rafael Feliz followed with two scoreless innings of relief, and recent signee and Transylvania University alumn Luke Patton made his professional debut with a scoreless eighth inning and one strikeout.

Hagerstown starter Robbie Baker (2-0) earned the win after allowing one run over six innings, while Clay Helvey recorded his fifth save of the season.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 17-20 on the season.

The Legends and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game series Wednesday morning with an 11 a.m. first pitch in Hagerstown. Fans can follow all Legends road games live on Dugout TV.

Before returning home, Legends Field will host the First and Second Rounds of the 2026 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament June 4-6. The Legends return to Legends Field on Tuesday, June 9, to open a series against the red hot Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.