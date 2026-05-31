Terry, Huntzinger Go Deep as Legends Rally Past Rockers, 5-4

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Curtis Terry and Jerry Huntzinger each homered, and the Lexington Legends scored twice in the eighth inning to earn a 5-4 victory over the High Point Rockers on Saturday night at Legends Field.

The win improved Lexington to 16-19 on the season and secured a series victory over their division foe.

The Legends struck first in the third inning when Huntzinger launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the wall that gave Lexington a 2-0 lead.

High Point answered in the fifth, scoring three runs on RBI singles from Max Viera and Nick Longhi to move in front 3-2.

Lexington pulled even in the sixth when Terry connected for a solo home run, his second of the season, tying the game at 3-3.

Nic Laio made the start for the Legends and worked five innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven. Rafael Feliz followed with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep the game tied heading into the late innings.

The decisive rally came in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Xane Washington doubled to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Jackson Feltner followed with an RBI single to give Lexington a 4-3 advantage. Moments later, a throwing error by High Point catcher Luke Napleton allowed Mikey Kane to score from second, extending the lead to 5-3.

Sam Knowlton tossed a scoreless eighth inning and earned the victory, improving to 2-0 on the season.

High Point mounted one final threat in the ninth against Wilber Perez. The Rockers scored once and brought the tying run to the plate, but Perez struck out three in the inning to secure his fifth save of the year.

Lexington finished with eight hits, led by Washington's two-hit performance. Terry and Huntzinger each drove in two runs, while Feltner added the eventual game-winning RBI. Gabe Howell scored a run and Huntzinger threw together a strong night behind the plate while helping lead a defense that turned two double plays.

The Rockers outhit Lexington 10-8, but the Legends capitalized on two High Point errors and stranded just five runners.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. as the Legends look to close out the homestand with another win.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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