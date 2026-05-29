Senzel Homers in Second Straight Game, Legends Fall to Gastonia

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Nick Senzel continues his power surge with the Lexington Legends on Thursday night, launching a home run for the second consecutive game, but the Gastonia Ghost Peppers edged Lexington 3-1 at Legends Field.

Senzel accounted for the Legends' lone run of the night when he blasted a solo home run to left field in the second inning. The former Cincinnati Reds first-round pick has homered in back-to-back games since joining Lexington earlier this week.

The Legends struck first in the bottom of the second as Senzel's solo shot gave Lexington a 1-0 lead. Gastonia responded in the third inning when Chris Proctor singled and later scored on an RBI groundout by Anthony Prato to even the game at one.

The Ghost Peppers took the lead for good in the fifth. Proctor once again ignited the rally with a base hit before Trendon Craig delivered an RBI single to put Gastonia ahead 2-1.

Lexington starter Connor Wilford turned in one of his strongest outings of the season despite suffering the loss. The right-hander allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out six and issuing no walks. Wilford retired 18 of the 24 batters he faced via outs and kept the Legends within striking distance throughout the night.

Gastonia starter Spencer Adams earned the victory after limiting Lexington to one run on five hits across six innings. Adams struck out eight and improved to 6-1 on the season. Jake Miednik followed with two scoreless innings before McKinley Moore worked a perfect ninth inning to record his fourth save.

The Legends managed just five hits offensively. Dylan Rock led the way with a pair of hits, while Tres Gonzalez, Ronnie Dawson and Senzel added Lexington's remaining knocks.

Gastonia added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Craig doubled and scored on another extra-base hit from Proctor, extending the lead to 3-1.

Craig finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Proctor went 2-for-3 and crossed the plate twice for the Ghost Peppers.

The loss drops Lexington to 14-19 on the season.

The Legends continue their six-game homestand Friday night as they open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Friday night's game features Star Wars Night, including character appearances throughout the ballpark, a specialty Star Wars-themed jersey auction, and postgame fireworks. Tickets are available now at LexingtonLegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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