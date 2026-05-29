Big Innings Decided By Single Run

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







A night marked by opposing six-run innings was decided by a single marker in the bottom of the eighth.

Viandel Pena's RBI single into right field chased Steve Paolini home from second base to produce a 7-6 win for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, completing a three-game sweep of the Lancaster Stormers in a matchup of the Atlantic League's two first place teams.

Paolini had singled into right field with one out in the eighth off Cody Stashak (1-1). Paolini stole second and remained there as Danny Bautista, Jr. grounded to third. Pena followed with a liner to right that dropped in front of Jake Thompson for the winning hit.

Endrys Briceno retired the side in order in the top of his ninth for his third save.

The Blue Crabs reached Noah Bremer for eight hits in the six-run first inning. Paolini led off with a double and went to third on a single by Bautista. After Bautista stole second and Pena fanned, Tyler Darden singled through the right side to drive in a pair. Ezequiel Pagan doubled to center to send Darden to third. Ethan Wilson and Alejandro de Aza beat out successive infield singles for a 4-0 lead. Carlos Rojas and newly-minted Blue Crab Dylan Hoy each singled to left to drive home one more.

The score held until the top of the sixth when five straight singles chased starter Ian Kahaloa. Marc Flores and Scott Kelly each picked up an RBI during the run. Blue Crabs manager changed pitchers with a 2-0 count on Evan Ulrich, and the Lancaster catcher greeted lefty Peyton Cariaco with a base clearing double into the right field corner. He would score on Thompson's RBI single into left center.

The Stormers would not collect another hit on the night.

Luke Albright (3-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Friday night against Long Island right-hander Julian Minaya (1-0) on a night featuring former Phillie Domonic Brown, PBA tour champion Alex Horton and new Lancaster mayor Jaime Arroyo. It is also the start of Lebanon County Weekend. The Ironmasters are 12-0.

NOTES: Thompson went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 13 games...He is 26-for-52 (.500) in the streak...Jeremy Arocho led off the night with a single and has hit safely in 16 of 17...Kelly had three hits in seven trips against his longtime manager with Somerset, Brett Jodie.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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