Fast Start Dwindles, Stormers Fall

Published on May 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







On Wednesday night, the first four Lancaster batters rapped out singles.

Those bats produced another tally in the second.

Then, everything went eerily quiet, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs offense scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat the Stormers, 10-3, for their second straight win in the battle between division leaders.

The Stormers maintain a three-game lead in the North with a Hagerstown loss at Staten Island. Southern Maryland is two up on Gastonia which won its tenth straight earlier in the day.

Tyler Miller singled home Jeremy Arocho, and Nick Lucky brought Jake Thompson across in the top of the first, and Lancaster owned the 2-0 lead against Connor Overton (4-3). However the offense stalled on a force play bunt and two strikeouts. Paul Mondesi singled off the glove of shortstop Viandel Pena to open the second and eventually scored on Thompson's double to the gap in right center.

Lancaster would not collect another hit until a two-out single by Mondesi in the top of the ninth.

Southern Maryland began to turn the game on Pena's RBI single in the third. Danny Bautista, Jr. tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth that chased starter Alex Garbrick.

Cole Patten maintained the tie for until the sixth when he walked the first three batters, picking up an out when Ezequiel Pagan was thrown out trying to sneak ahead to second. Phil Diehl took over and uncorked a wild pitch, sending runners to second and third. Bautista singled up the middle to score two. The Crabs right fielder took second on the throw home, stole third and scored on Ryan McCarthy's sac fly to right.

Three consecutive extra base hits opened the seventh, and all three scored. The final tally scored on Taylor Darden's scratch single past the mound in the eighth.

Lancaster had the bases loaded on singles by Mondesi and Scott Kelly and a walk to Arocho in the ninth when play was halted due to rain.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (3-1) to the hill on Thursday against right-hander Ian Kahaloa (4-0). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Thompson extended his hitting streak to 12, going 2-for-3...His average improved to .417...Miller, Thompson and Lucky have combined to drive home 100 runs in the first 32 games.







Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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