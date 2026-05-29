Charleston Rally Catches Rockers
Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds overcame a 6-1 deficit in the sixth inning to salvage a 7-6 win over the High Point Rockers on Thursday night at GoMart Park.
The Rockers are 15-18 after having their three-game winning streak snapped. Charleston is now 12-21.
Aidan Brewer hit a pai of solo homers and Nick Longhi hit a two-run homer to pace the Rockers who had built 6-1 lead after six innings.
The Dirty Birds made it a 6-4 game after six when Ariel Sandoval belted a three-run homer off Rockers starter Matt Solter.
Charleston touched Rockers reliever Ryan Chasse for a pair of runs in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6. Aneudis Mordan contributed an RBI single and Jhon Nunez hit an RBI double.
Rockers reliever James Hoyt (L, 0-1) pitched the ninth and allowed a lead-off single to Jaylen Smith. After a stolen base, Carlos De La Cruz delivered an RBI single to push the Birds ahead 7-6.
Brewer finished the night three-for-five with two home runs and two RBI. Longhi added a pair of hits to go with his three RBI.
The Rockers will travel to Lexington, Ky. to start a three-game series with the Lexington Legends. Friday's game time is set for 7:00 p.m. and Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.
Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026
- Ducks Waddle-Off in Extras to Take Series - Long Island Ducks
- Charleston Rally Catches Rockers - High Point Rockers
- Big Innings Decided By Single Run - Lancaster Stormers
- Senzel Homers in Second Straight Game, Legends Fall to Gastonia - Lexington Legends
- Crabs Sweep Stormers After Dramatic 7-6 Win - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- York Revolution and York City FC Announce Collaboration - York Revolution
- Guilfoil Strikes out Nine, Legends Fall 3-2 to Gastonia - Lexington Legends
- Revs Outslug Ducks in Wednesday Night Showdown - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.