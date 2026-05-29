Charleston Rally Catches Rockers

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds overcame a 6-1 deficit in the sixth inning to salvage a 7-6 win over the High Point Rockers on Thursday night at GoMart Park.

The Rockers are 15-18 after having their three-game winning streak snapped. Charleston is now 12-21.

Aidan Brewer hit a pai of solo homers and Nick Longhi hit a two-run homer to pace the Rockers who had built 6-1 lead after six innings.

The Dirty Birds made it a 6-4 game after six when Ariel Sandoval belted a three-run homer off Rockers starter Matt Solter.

Charleston touched Rockers reliever Ryan Chasse for a pair of runs in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6. Aneudis Mordan contributed an RBI single and Jhon Nunez hit an RBI double.

Rockers reliever James Hoyt (L, 0-1) pitched the ninth and allowed a lead-off single to Jaylen Smith. After a stolen base, Carlos De La Cruz delivered an RBI single to push the Birds ahead 7-6.

Brewer finished the night three-for-five with two home runs and two RBI. Longhi added a pair of hits to go with his three RBI.

The Rockers will travel to Lexington, Ky. to start a three-game series with the Lexington Legends. Friday's game time is set for 7:00 p.m. and Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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