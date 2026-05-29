Ducks Waddle-Off in Extras to Take Series

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 7-6 in waddle-off fashion in 11 innings on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 2-0 advantage in the bottom half of the fifth inning thanks to back-to-back one-out run-scoring singles from Jacob Robson and Anthony Garcia off York starting pitcher Braden Scott. The Revolution got to within 2-1 in the seventh on an Austin Bates RBI base hit against Ducks starter Nolan Clenney.

The visitors plated a pair of runs in the ninth to take their first lead of ballgame 3-2 on a Bates RBI double and Ben Blackwell run-scoring single. The Flock tied the game at three in the last of the ninth on a Rolando Hernandez RBI base knock. York scored twice in the tenth for a 5-3 cushion thanks to a Devonte Brown two-run single, but Long Island knotted the game at five apiece a half-inning later by way of Alsander Womack's two-out, two-strike, 390-foot two-run home run to right centerfield. The Revolution scratched across a run in the 11th on a Bates sacrifice fly, but the Flock answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Wilmer Difo's RBI single and Aaron Takacs' walk-off run-scoring infield single as the Ducks were able to take the rubber game in dramatic fashion while also notching their first victory in extra-innings on the campaign.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Clenney allowed one run on four hits in six and one-third innings pitched, walking two and striking out seven. Scott gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings on the mound, walking three while striking out ten. Bryan Shaw (1-0) picked up the win despite giving up an unearned run on a pair of hits and a strikeout. Denny Bentely (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits in two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.

Hernandez had three hits, including a double, along with an RBI and has now reached base safely in all 12 games he has played for the Ducks while also extending his hitting streak to ten consecutive games overall.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Julian Minaya (1-0, 3.65) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Luke Albright (3-2, 3.31).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 2, to open a six-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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