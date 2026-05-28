Revs Outslug Ducks in Wednesday Night Showdown

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution blasted four home runs and came back from three multi-run deficits to outslug the Long Island Ducks, 9-7 on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York survived 19 hits by the Ducks, 18 of which were singles, and once the Revs wrangled the lead in the sixth inning, the York bullpen slammed the door.

Long Island took an early 2-0 lead on a two-out double to left by Aaron Takacs in the first.

Devonte Brown cracked a homer to right center with two outs in the second, getting the Revs on the board with his sixth of the year.

Jacob Teter kept the third inning alive with a two-out double to right center and Brandon Lewis cashed in with a base hit to left, bringing York even for the first time at 2-2.

The Ducks went right back in front in the bottom of the third on two-out RBI singles by Jorge Bonifacio and Alsander Womack for a 4-2 advantage.

Tomo Otosaka slugged a game-tying two-run homer to right in the top of the fourth, again squaring the contest at 4-4 and ending the night of Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg who was ejected by home plate umpire Justin Alvarez after serving up the long ball.

Long Island loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth, chasing Revs starter Nick Regalado. Shane Gray entered the jam and allowed inherited runs on a sac fly by Anthony Garcia and a single from Ronaldo Hernandez as the Ducks led 6-4.

Lewis launched a towering homer to left center leading off the fifth with his 11th of the season, second most in the league, as York pulled back within a run at 6-5.

Long Island returned serve as Chris Roller's two-out RBI single to left in the fifth put the Ducks up two runs for one final time at 7-5.

The Revs took the lead for good in the sixth as Brian Rey ripped a two-out RBI single to left and Teter tied the game with an RBI double to left center. Teter scored the go-ahead run when Lewis reached safely on a throwing error by Womack at third base.

Nick Dunn provided the insurance with his third homer of the year, a blast to right leading off the seventh.

Gray (3-1) earned the win, maneuvering around six singles to allow just one run in 2.2 innings.

Ryan Shreve, Hunter Gregory, and Josh Mollerus (second save) all fired scoreless frames out of the Revs bullpen to nail down the victory.

The Revs improve to 18-14, moving back into a tie for second place in the North Division while pulling within three games of first place.

Notes: York is 4-4 on the current nine-game road stretch with one game remaining. York's four homers mark the second time this season they've belted at least four in a game. Lewis' third inning single opened the floodgates as York snapped an 0-for-19 drought with runners in scoring position. The Revs scored seven of their nine runs with two outs while Long Island scored six of its seven with two away. York scored in six consecutive innings from the second through the seventh. There was at least one base hit in 17 of the 18 half innings of the game including each of the first 14. The 19 hits allowed is a season high and comes within one of the most hits ever allowed by the Revs in a victory. The Revs had held the opposition to a .225 average over the first seven games of the current road trip. York pitchers forced the Ducks to strand 13 runners. Otosaka (2-for-5) is now hitting .517 (15-for-29) on a seven-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four consecutive games; his homer is the fifth of his Revs career. Shreve worked his third consecutive scoreless outing. Gregory has gone 11 outings without allowing an earned run. Mollerus picked up the eighth save of his pro career. The Revs committed one error, snapping a seven-game streak without an error, two games shy of a franchise record; they had an eight-game streak May 6-14 as it marks the first time in Revs history they've had multiple errorless streaks of seven games or longer in the same season.

Next: York will look to secure a winning record on the road trip and aim for a series win at Long Island on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as LHP Braden Scott (2-2, 4.11) faces righty Nolan Clenney (2-3, 5.58). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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