Tesluk Named Revolution Vice President

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA): The York Revolution, announced today the promotion of Brandon Tesluk to fill the vacant position of Vice President of Business Development. In that role, Tesluk will lead all Revolution advertising, group ticket, and hospitality sales efforts. Tesluk is a 12-year veteran with the five-team Atlantic League champion Revolution.

"Brandon stepping into this role is a terrific next step both for his career and our organization," said Ben Shipley, President & General Manager of the Revolution. Brandon has done literally every job in our sales department, and has deep knowledge of the York community, our products, and what it takes to lead a team to sales success. I couldn't be more excited about this next chapter for him and us."

A 2012 graduate of Temple University, Tesluk joined the Revolution in 2014 as an account executive. Over more than a decade, he took on increasing responsibility and more sophisticated clients, growing his client service and management skills. In his new role, Tesluk will continue to serve his major client base, coach the Revolution sales staff, and train new account executives. As part of the senior management team of the Revolution, Tesluk will help develop products and strategy.

"It is incredibly meaningful to have this opportunity after growing within this organization and I am honored to take on this role. The York Revolution have always been about creating memorable experiences for our fans and business partners and I am excited to continue building impactful relationships, driving innovation, and helping elevate the organization's presence throughout the community for years to come." - Brandon Tesluk

Deeply rooted in the local community, Tesluk grew up in York County, graduating from Red Lion Area High School and holds a bachelor's degree from Temple University from their School of Tourism & Hospitality Management.

Tesluk enjoys his days off taking walks and shopping in downtown York with his daughter Harper. He loves rooting for all Philadelphia sports teams and travelling to experience different cultures.







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