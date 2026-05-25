Revs Ground and Pound Boxcars in Opener

Published on May 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution pounded the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 9-1 in the opening game of Sunday's doubleheader at Meritus Park.

Hagerstown returned serve with an extra inning 2-1 triumph in eight innings in the nightcap as the two teams split twinbills on back-to-back days and played to an even 3-3 split in their six-game series. They wrap up the week still tied with each other for second place in the North Division, both 17-13.

York built a big lead early in the opener, rallying for four runs in the second against Boxcars starter Eddy Demurias (2-1). Devonte Brown drove in the first run on a single over the head of left fielder Tyler Dearden, and Ben Blackwell nailed a two-run double up the alley in right center. Tomo Otosaka capped the outburst with an RBI single back up the middle.

Brown added a sac fly in the third, driving in Brandon Lewis who had led off with a double.

The Revs greeted reliever Tommy Kane with four consecutive hits to tack on two more runs in the fourth as Brian Rey ripped an infield single off the pitcher's leg to plate the first run and Jacob Teter slapped a grounder down the third base line for an RBI double to make it 7-0.

Revs starter Rhett Kouba set down his first nine before hitting Jared Carr with a pitch to start the home fourth. Carr later scored on Alex Isola's grounder to third as Hagerstown broke up the shutout without a hit.

Kouba's no-hit bid ended when Robert Brooks led off the fifth with a double, but Kouba (1-2) stranded Brooks and one other baserunner that inning and worked out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth to earn his first win. The righty yielded just one run on three hits over six innings.

The Revs tacked on two more to the lead in the seventh as Josh Day ripped an RBI single up the middle and Rey drove in his second on a groundout.

Josh Mollerus quickly retired the side in order in the seventh to close out the 9-1 win.

The Revs out-hit the Boxcars 14-3 in the opener as five York batters tallied multiple hits.

Lewis spotted York a quick 1-0 lead in the second game with a two-out RBI single to left in the first inning, but the Revs were unable to add any further as Hagerstown starter DJ Johnson lasted 5.1 innings.

Nick Regalado went 2.1 innings in a planned bullpen game and allowed just an inherited run on Darick Hall's sac fly in the bottom of the third, tying the score at 1-1.

Ryan Shreve (1.2 innings), Denny Bentley (1.1), and Hunter Gregory (1.2) combined to allow just one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings to push the game into extras.

York had threatened after an error by shortstop Cristhian Rodriguez loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but reliever Jameson McGrane entered to record a strikeout and a fielder's choice before also taking care of a scoreless seventh.

York was unable to score against closer Clay Helvey (4-0) who struck out two in the eighth and Isola quickly capped the game with a walk-off single to left on a 3-0 green light in the bottom of the eighth.

Notes: The Revs played doubleheaders on consecutive days for the first time in franchise history, splitting both. They have now played three twinbills at Hagerstown this season, all splits. York is 4-5 against Hagerstown; the Revs will host their division foes next weekend, and following that series, will square off for just one other series all year when they meet in Hagerstown in August. Lewis hit safely in both games, extending his hitting streak to 11 consecutive contests, the league's second longest this year. Teter's streak ended at 10 games after being held hitless in the second game. York falls to 1-2 in extra innings and 5-3 in last at-bat decisions, dropping a walk-off final in each doubleheader the past two days. The game two loss was just the Revs' second of the year when scoring first (14-2). York pitching allowed just three hits in each game. The Revs have allowed just one earned run in three consecutive games (1.29 ERA) and posted a 3.25 team ERA in the six-game series. The nightcap of each doubleheader was decided by a 2-1 final with York winning Saturday's second game and Hagerstown taking Sunday's. Kouba has retired at least his first nine batters in two of his last three starts. Shreve has gone 2.2 scoreless over his last two outings. Bentley has logged seven straight outings (7.2 innings) without an earned run. Gregory still has not allowed an earned run in 10 outings (10.2 innings) this season. Otosaka went 6-for-9 in the doubleheader, totaling three hits in each game; he has racked up three hits in three of the past four games going 10-for-16 on that stretch, and he is 11-for-20 on a current five-game hitting streak.

Next: The Revs visit Long Island for the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2026

Revs Ground and Pound Boxcars in Opener - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.