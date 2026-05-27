Revs Drop Another Low Scoring Decision Late

Published on May 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution received more great pitching and defense but dropped a close 3-2 opener to the Long Island Ducks on Tuesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Revs starter Nick Mikolajchak turned in his sixth consecutive strong start to begin the season, allowing just two runs on five hits over six innings in a no decision.

The Revs righty withstood a turbulent second inning, allowing just one run on a bases loaded walk to Wilmer Difo before escaping with a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Alsander Womack.

York eventually answered in the fourth after being held to just one hit the first time through the order by Long Island starter Michael Dominguez.

Tomo Otosaka started the fourth by slashing a leadoff single to left. That set the stage for Brian Rey who cracked a go-ahead two-run homer to left field as his fourth of the year put the Revs ahead 2-1.

Mikolajchak found his groove, striking out the side in the fourth while taking advantage of flashy defensive grabs by Otosaka in center and Jacob Teter at first base in a scoreless fifth.

He had the first two outs in the sixth including another great grab by Otosaka in deep center, but Anthony Garcia tomahawked a letter high fastball out to left for a game-tying solo homer, leveling the score at 2-2.

It became a battle of the bullpens from there.

York could only muster three singles over the final five innings. Each single was followed with a steal of second as Ben Blackwell reached scoring position in the fifth, Nick Dunn did the same in the seventh, and Rey advanced to second in the eighth, but the Revs were held to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position over the course of the game.

Denny Bentley and Shawn Rapp handled scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Long Island set up the decisive rally in the ninth when Aaron Takacs coaxed a leadoff walk from Hunter Parsons (0-2) and Garcia flared a single into shallow left. Jorge Bonifacio sacrificed both runners along before Kole Kaler was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Difo put an end to the night with a sac fly to center as the Revs suffered their third walk-off defeat in the past five games and fourth overall this season.

Both teams managed just six hits.

York and Long Island are now tied for third place in the North Division, both at 17-14.

Notes: Rey's homer ended a five-game homerless drought for the Revs. York tallied three steals after being held without a stolen base in the previous five games. Otosaka went 2-for-4 for his fourth multi-hit game in the last five; he is now 13-for-24 (.542) on a six-game hitting streak. Brandon Lewis was held without a hit, losing an 11-game hitting streak, the league's second longest this season. Mikolajchak has allowed two runs or fewer in five of six starts, and Revs starters have given up two or fewer in 14 of the last 17 games, holding a 2.91 ERA over that span. Bentley's appearance was his eighth in-a-row without an earned run. Revs pitching has held the opposition to a .182 average over the past four games. The Revs lower their league-best team ERA to 4.43; they also have a 3.50 mark since May 6. York has gone seven consecutive games without committing an error; they went eight straight without an error two weeks ago, coming within one of a franchise record and are now tied for the league lead with a .981 team fielding percentage. York is now 6-6 in one-run games and 5-4 in games decided in the final at-bat. The four walk-off defeats are already more than last year's total (three).

Next: York will look to even the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Nick Regalado (2-1, 4.72) goes up against righty Ryan Sandberg (2-3, 4.55). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

Revs Drop Another Low Scoring Decision Late - York Revolution

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