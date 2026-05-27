Mikolajchak's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

Published on May 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Nick Mikolajchak

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Nick Mikolajchak(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution right-handed pitcher Nick Mikolajchak has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins, it was announced today. He becomes the third member of the 2026 Revs to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

The 28-year-old made the transition to starting pitcher for the first time in his pro career this season and the results were immediately successful. In six starts, he was 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA, the league's second-lowest mark at the time of his transfer. He allowed just 32 hits and 10 walks in 35.1 innings (tied for fourth-most in the league) while striking out 31 batters. He ranked fifth in the league in fewest walks per nine innings (2.55).

Previously a career reliever, Mikolajchak made the transition to starting for the first time since his college days in hopes of showcasing his versatility to big league clubs. That move paid off right away.

"This is the result of Nick betting on himself and coming back to the Atlantic League instead of going to Mexico where he had a contract offer this offseason," explained Revs manager Rick Forney. "Obviously he thought this was a better fit and it worked out for him."

Mikolajchak first signed with York on July 25, 2025, and instantly became a key cog in a dominant Revs bullpen that helped the club to its fifth Atlantic League championship. In relief, he sported a 1.93 ERA in 19 outings last season, allowing just 11 hits in 18.2 innings while striking out 27 compared to eight walks. Of his 19 appearances, 16 were scoreless and he added three more scoreless outings out of four appearances during the postseason.

The Houston, TX native will aim to reach the big leagues with Minnesota after coming tantalizingly close with the Cleveland Guardians, the organization by whom he was drafted in the 11th round in 2019 out of Sam Houston State University.

Mikolajchak quickly ascended the ranks in Cleveland's farm system and went 5-2 with six saves and a 3.04 ERA for Triple-A Columbus in 2022. The following spring he sported a 1.93 ERA in seven spring training outings and was expected to make Cleveland's Opening Day roster before an injury shut him down for the year. He made a successful return to Columbus in 2024 and 2025, and now three years removed from his original path being altered, will aim to become the latest Revolution alumnus to go from York to the big leagues.

Mikolajchak joins LHP Jordan Morales (Chicago White Sox) and RHP Jack Nedrow (Toronto Blue Jays) as Revs to have had their contracts purchased by big league clubs this season. He is the 59th player in franchise history to have his contract moved to a Major League club during the Atlantic League season and it marks the second time in Revs history (2013) that York has had three such promotions by this early of a date.

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Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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